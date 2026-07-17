When Kajol revealed the parenting choice that made mother Tanuja different

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Kajol had once spoken about the parenting choice that made her mother Tanuja different from others.

During her appearance on the talk show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,’ the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress revealed how Tanuja gave her children the freedom to explore, make their own choices, and grow into their individual personalities. For Kajol, that trust and independence became one of the most valuable gifts her mother gave her while growing up.

Talking about Tanuja as a mother, Kajol, who joined the show via video call, said, “The great thing about Mom was that she always let us be. We were allowed to be whatever we wanted to be. And there was never any holding us back or trying to mold us or trying to form us into some preconceived notion of what we should be as individuals. We were allowed to grow. We were allowed to do whatever we wanted. Of course, within limits, but whatever we wanted. Our imaginations were never curbed.”

“We were never told that this is not what children do or this is not what you should do or this is not what you shouldn't do. It was just that if it makes you happy, go ahead and do it. And I think that was the biggest freedom. I don't think that it's very easy for a parent to let go in that way. And I think that was the most amazing part,” she added.

The ‘Dilwale’ actress also spoke at length about her mother Tanuja’s brilliance as an actor. Kajol recalled working with her mother in her debut film and shared how Tanuja’s spontaneity and command over her craft left a lasting impression on her. “I really think she is a fabulous actress. I really do. She is the most spontaneous actress that I know of. I mean, I have actually worked with her. And I feel that if I worked with her today, there would be so much of a difference. Because when I worked with her in my first film, I felt like I was in front of her. Literally, I felt like she was worlds ahead of me. And she still is worlds ahead of me. But she is just so spontaneous. I mean, in the talent department, I really feel, whatever people may say about me, she really is my mother.”

Kajol and her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, have shared the screen in two Hindi films over the years. Their first collaboration came with Bekhudi (1992), which marked Kajol’s debut in Bollywood. Tanuja played her on-screen mother.

Years later, the mother-daughter duo reunited for “Toonpur Ka Superrhero” (2010), the 3D animation and live-action film in which Tanuja made a special appearance as Kajol’s reel-life mother.

--IANS

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