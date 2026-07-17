July 18, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

Garhwa celebrates as SDM Mayank Bhushan's son Gyanendra tops Jharkhand in NEET

Garhwa celebrates as SDM Mayank Bhushan's son Gyanendra tops Jharkhand in NEET (Photo: IANS)

Garhwa, Jharkhand, July 17 (IANS) Gyanendra Garv, who is the son of Garhwa Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mayank Bhushan, has topped in Jharkhand in the NEET examination. He has secured an impressive 676 marks. The achievement has brought immense pride and joy to his family and the state.

According to the family, Gyanendra completed his schooling at Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi (Shyamali). He consistently excelled in academics there. Gyanendra used to be among the top-performing students.

Gyanendra’s journey to what he achieved ultimately was not, at the same time, without challenges.

The cancellation of the previous NEET examination due to irregularities had left him deeply disappointed. Despite the setback, he found big support from his parents.

His teachers and friends also encouraged him to stay focused and prepare once again. Motivation, determination, and hard work helped him emerge stronger.

Speaking about his achievement, Gyanendra told IANS that the cancellation of the earlier examination had made him nervous and demotivated. However, the constant encouragement from his parents and friends restored his confidence and inspired him to give his best in the re-examination, he added.

Gyanendra Garv says, "The first NEET exam was held on May 3. When it was cancelled, it came as a huge shock to everyone preparing for NEET. I was deeply disappointed and couldn't study for almost a week. Gradually, I had to regain my motivation and get back to my preparation. It takes two years of hard work to prepare for NEET; everything cannot be decided in just the last two or three months..."

"My dream is to become a good doctor and serve society," he said.

His father, Garhwa SDM Mayank Bhushan, expressed immense happiness over his son's accomplishment. He congratulated Gyanendra with a bouquet and sweets, calling it a proud moment for the family.

"As a father, every parent dreams of seeing their child succeed. Gyanendra has always been an outstanding student from nursery through Class 12. He also topped in his Intermediate examinations. In the previous NEET, he had scored 715 marks, but unfortunately, the examination was cancelled due to a paper leak, leaving him heartbroken. We stood by him during that difficult period, and today his hard work has paid off," Mayank Bhushan said.

He also added that his tenure in Garhwa has been memorable and that the district has brought several proud moments to officers serving there.

--IANS

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