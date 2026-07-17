BCCI, Windies Cricket, Harbhajan, Ishant, Rahane pay tributes to Sir Garry Sobers

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), West Indies Cricket, England Cricket, former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane led the cricket fraternity in paying tributes to Sir Garfield Sobers, the cricket icon who passed away on Friday.

Sobers, widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder the game has ever produced, leaves behind an unmatched legacy built on remarkable achievements with both bat and ball. The West Indies icon will always be remembered as the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. He accomplished this feat in 1968 at St Helen's Ground in Swansea while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan.

In a post on X, the Indian cricket board said: "The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders.

"His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket, and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the global cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," the BCCI said in its post that was accompanied by a video showing Sobers meeting Indian players, including former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers," Windies Cricket, the official handle of the West Indies Cricket, wrote in an Insta story on their official Instagram handle.

Born in Barbados, Sobers made his first-class debut at just 16 in 1953. The following year, he earned a West Indies Test cap. His rise to greatness was quick. In 1958, against Pakistan, he scored an unbeaten 365, setting a new world record for the highest individual Test score. This record stood until his fellow countryman Brian Lara broke it in 1994.

India pacer Ishant Sharma wrote that Sobers was a "true giant of the game whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers across the world".

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers. A true giant of the game whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers across the world. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricket fraternity. Rest in peace, Sir Gary Sobers," wrote the Delhi pacer in a post on X.

Another Indian star, Ajinkya Rahane, also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

"Very sad to hear about the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. A true giant of the game, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers and fans around the world," Rahane wrote in his social media post.

The England Cricket, the official handle for English cricket, said Sobers will forever remain in the heart of the cricket fraternity.

"One of the greatest to ever play the game. Forever in our hearts, Sir Garfield Sobers," it said in its post.

"The cricket world has lost one of its brightest gems. Sir Garry Sobers was more than a legend—he was the very definition of greatness, inspiring generations with his extraordinary talent and humility. His legacy will live on forever in the hearts of cricket lovers across the globe. Rest in peace, Sir Garry Sobers. You will never be forgotten," wrote former India spinner and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh in a post on X.

--IANS

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