When Karisma Kapoor revealed how Sridevi’s legacy inspired her acting journey

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor once opened up about the profound influence Sridevi had on her acting journey.

During her early appearance on the talk show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,' the ‘Raja Hindustani’ actress spoke about how Sridevi’s talent, professionalism, and dedication inspired her throughout her career. Karisma described the legendary star as a complete role model.

The actress also shared how watching and learning from Sridevi helped shape her own approach to acting and stardom. Karisma had said, “Sridevi has been my role model. My complete role model. And I think I based my career on everything by watching her and learning from her. Oh God, I’m shaking. Her professionalism, the way she’s groomed herself, everything about her.”

"And I want to tell everybody, I don’t know if everybody is aware, but it’s my greatest achievement that I’m working in a movie under her banner called Sridevi Productions. It has been the most wonderful thing for me.”

Veteran actress Sridevi also made a special appearance in the episode, where she praised Karisma for her dedication and commitment to her craft. The late legendary actress admired her sincerity towards her work and highlighted the qualities that made her stand out as an actor. Sridevi stated, “To be honest, I used to consider myself to be one of the most hardworking heroines. But looking at her, the way she conducts herself, the way she is being so sincere to her work, it's really amazing. She has a real perfect combination, like she is beautiful, talented, and sincere.”

In the same episode, Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor also made an appearance through a video call and shared fond memories of her childhood. He revealed that Karisma had always been passionate about films and wanted to become an actress from a young age. He also recalled how she would lovingly dance to Sridevi’s songs from films like ‘Himmatwala,’ dressed in her mother’s housecoats, gowns, and heels.

Karisma Kapoor and Sridevi collaborated on the 2002 film ‘Shakti: The Power,’ which was produced by Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor. The two actresses also made brief appearances in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Zero” alongside several other Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

Sridevi had filmed her portion before her untimely demise in February 2018 in Dubai, where she had travelled to attend a family wedding. Her cameo in ‘Zero’ marked her final on-screen appearance.

--IANS

ps/