July 17, 2026 9:32 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh Gen Z protest erupts over exam crisis, ‘farm chicken’ remark by Education Minister

Bangladesh Gen Z protest erupts over exam crisis, ‘farm chicken’ remark by Education Minister (File Image)

Dhaka, July 17 (IANS) Bangladesh has been gripped by a fresh wave of student protests, with Gen Z returning to the streets in Dhaka and other cities to press for education reforms less than five months after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government came to power, a report has stated.

The tensions emerged amid worsening weather conditions during the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations. The exams, which commenced on July 2 and involved nearly 1.3 million candidates, were disrupted by torrential rain during the second week of July. The heavy downpours caused widespread flooding in the Chittagong region and severe waterlogging in major cities, including Dhaka and Chittagong.

As floods wreaked havoc in several parts of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Education suspended examinations in five districts under the Chittagong Education Board. The move to keep exams on schedule in other education boards, however, sparked outrage among students, according to a report in an online magazine, The Diplomat.

"While the flooding was worst in Chittagong, the weather was also hostile in other places, including Comilla. Examinees had to reach their centres by wading through knee-deep water, getting drenched, and facing storms and rain. Many students were forced to take exams while sick or without proper preparation and peace of mind. In such a disastrous situation, it is natural for anger to brew among students and their parents," the report detailed,

Bangladesh Education Minister A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon further intensified students' anger after an audio recording of his phone conversation with the parent of a female examinee went viral on social media.

In the clip, Milon was heard apparently saying, "In a meeting, someone was saying that if my daughter gets a little wet, she gets a fever. I said that these are farm chickens. If they get a little wet, they get a fever." The remark, particularly the reference to "farm chickens," triggered widespread anger among students, the report noted.

Citing local media reports, The Diplomat mentioned that students staged protests in at least 13 districts across Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Chittagong, and Comilla, blocking roads, surrounding education boards, and holding rallies.

In Dhaka, the protestors also took to the streets, raising sarcastic slogans such as “Who are you? Who are we? Farm chicken!” while blocking key intersections in the capital.

Amid mounting protests, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman met Education Minister Milon in an emergency meeting at the Parliament building on July 14. Following the meeting, Milon apologised in Parliament for his comments, acknowledging the difficulties caused by heavy rain and waterlogging. On July 15, he announced that fresh exam arrangements would be made for students who had been unable to appear, the report mentioned.

Highlighting the broader implications of the unrest, it said, "The government must also demonstrate greater sensitivity, foresight, and sincerity in the future to prevent issues from boiling over. In a sensitive and democratic system, a healthy education system must be sustained by respecting the emotions and feelings of the students."

--IANS

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