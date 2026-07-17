Conflict in West Asia has claimed lives of 14 Indian seafarers, two remain missing: MEA

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Highlighting that the situation in West Asia continues to remain volatile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that 14 Indian seafarers have lost their lives so far and two remain missing during the escalating conflict in the region.

Addressing the bi-weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that a large number of Indian seafarers work in West Asia and ensuring their safety as well as keeping them alert about potential risks remains a top priority.

On the advisory issued by the Directorate General of Shipping, Jaiswal said, “I have also seen the advisory. As you know, the situation in West Asia remains unstable, and it has been issued keeping that in view. A large number of Indian seafarers work in the region, and it is our responsibility to ensure their safety and alert them to potential risks. You asked how many Indian seafarers have been affected by the conflict. I do not have the exact number of seafarers at this moment, but I can tell you that, so far, 14 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the conflict in West Asia and two Indian nationals remain missing.”

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has directed ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, citing the heightened security situation in the Gulf region.

Taking to the social media platform X, the maritime regulator said the move was aimed at safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers amid continuing attacks on merchant vessels operating in the conflict-affected region.

Recent attacks on merchant vessels -- including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN and AL REKAYYAT -- have significantly increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the area, the DGMA said.

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after US strikes on Iranian military installations stoked fears of a wider regional conflict and potential disruptions to shipping through Hormuz.

On Tuesday, India reiterated its call for safe and unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the free flow of commerce through the strategic waterway is vital to the economic and energy security of countries worldwide.

Speaking at the bi-weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said that New Delhi is closely monitoring developments in West Asia, while continuing to advocate de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace and stability in the region.

"We are closely following the developments in West Asia. We continue to call for safe and unimpeded navigation and the flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. This is key for ensuring the economic and energy security of people across the world. We issued a statement after summoning the Deputy Chief of Mission of Iran. We conveyed to them our deepest concerns and that we strongly condemned what has happened. We lost a precious Indian life, and several Indian nationals have been injured, a couple of them seriously injured,” the MEA spokesperson mentioned.

--IANS

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