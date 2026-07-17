Gujarat: GPSC rolls out 'Avasar' module for candidates not selected in final recruitment lists

Gandhinagar, July 17 (IANS) The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has launched a new digital platform, titled 'Avasar', aimed at helping more than 18,000 candidates who reached the interview stage of Class I and Class II recruitment processes but were either not selected in the final merit list or remained on the waiting list secure employment with public sector undertakings, cooperative institutions and recognised private organisations.

Announcing the initiative in Gandhinagar on Friday, GPSC Secretary Sudhir Patel said the Commission would serve as a bridge between deserving candidates and potential employers by providing participating organisations with access to a pool of qualified applicants, while maintaining that the Commission would function only as a facilitator and would bear no responsibility for recruitment decisions or employment conditions.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Patel said that candidates who reach the interview stage in GPSC recruitments have already cleared both the Preliminary and Main examinations, demonstrating their competence even if they do not make the final selection list.

"Candidates who reach the interview stage in the GPSC recruitment process have already cleared both the Preliminary and Main examinations. While they may not have been selected in the final result, they have already proven their competence by reaching the interview stage. GPSC has developed the Avasar module to help such candidates access employment opportunities," he said.

Patel said the Commission would act as an intermediary to facilitate alternative employment opportunities for candidates who were unsuccessful in the final recruitment results or placed on waiting lists.

The opportunities will be available in public sector undertakings of the state and central governments, private companies, cooperative institutions and other recognised organisations.

He said the initiative is intended to benefit both employers and candidates by enabling organisations to access "hardworking, talented, and dedicated human resources" while creating employment opportunities for deserving candidates.

The module covers more than 18,000 candidates from over 415 Class I and Class II recruitment results declared during the last five years and completed before July 1, 2026.

Candidates appearing in future GPSC recruitments will also be able to opt into the initiative while submitting their application forms through the GPSC-OJAS portal.

According to the Commission, it has prepared a database categorised into administrative, medical, educational and technical cadres to help organisations identify candidates based on their recruitment requirements.

Participation in the initiative will be entirely voluntary. Patel said candidates wishing to make their details available to participating organisations must provide prior online consent through the GPSC-OJAS portal.

The information shared will include the candidate's name, mobile number, email address and educational qualifications.

To strengthen security, the Commission has introduced an OTP-based verification system.

Candidates from previous recruitment processes will be required to enter their advertisement number and confirmation number while submitting consent.

After selecting the relevant advertisement year, they can view all advertisements issued that year. A facility has also been provided for candidates who have forgotten their confirmation number.

Consent will be completed only after OTP verification through the candidate's registered mobile number and email address, preventing anyone else from authorising the sharing of another candidate's information.

Patel emphasised that protecting candidate data remains a key aspect of the initiative.

"Organisations receiving candidates' data will be permitted to use it solely for employment-related purposes and not for any other purpose. The complete responsibility for safeguarding the data will rest with the respective organisation," he said.

Under the module's framework, organisations receiving candidate information must provide an undertaking that the data will be used only to offer employment opportunities and will neither be shared with third parties nor used for any other purpose.

The Commission said only essential details, including candidates' names, mobile numbers, email IDs and educational qualifications, would be shared.

After obtaining candidate information, organisations will conduct their own recruitment processes, including shortlisting and selection, independently of the Commission.

Access to the database will be restricted to legally established government departments, public sector undertakings and private companies recognised by the Commission. Such organisations will receive controlled access in line with their recruitment requirements.

Patel reiterated that GPSC's role under the initiative would be limited to acting as a "medium".

"GPSC will function only as a 'Medium'. Therefore, the Commission will bear no official or legal responsibility regarding employment terms, salary, or any legal disputes arising from jobs secured through this platform," he said.

The Commission also stated that it reserves the unrestricted authority to amend the rules governing the Avasar initiative at any time.

Eligible candidates have been advised to regularly visit the GPSC's official website and the GPSC-OJAS portal for updates and further information regarding the initiative.

--IANS

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