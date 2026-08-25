August 25, 2026 12:46 PM हिंदी

Umar Riaz supports brother Asim Riaz amid Himannshi Khurrana’s conversion allegations, calls Paras Chhabra a ‘fat pig’

Umar Riaz supports brother Asim Riaz amid Himannshi Khurrana’s conversion allegations, calls Paras Chhabra a ‘fat pig’

Mumbai, August 25 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Asim Riaz and his former girlfriend Himanshi Khurana over allegations related to religious conversion, Asim’s brother and actor Umar Riaz has come out in his support.

Taking to his social media account, Umar shared a post lashing out on Paras Chabra for using a sensitive topic for views and to defame someone and wrote, “SHAME ON YOU!”

The actor however refrained from using any names and avoided direct attack.

Umar shared the post on his social media account, with the caption, “Using RELIGION as a BAIT to DEFAME someone!”

He further appeared to take a dig at the podcast and its host Paras Chabra from where the controversy kickstarted, referring to the person as “Podcaster X” and adding a pig and a laughing emoticon.

The post comes amid the escalating public fallout between Asim and Himannshi, who met and began their relationship during Bigg Boss 13. The former couple parted ways in 2023, with religious differences cited as one of the reasons for their breakup.

The controversy resurfaced after Himannshi spoke about her past relationship with Asim during a podcast hosted by Paras Chhabra. She discussed the religious differences between them and said that the situation had reached a point where she felt she was expected to change aspects of her faith and religious practices.

Asim had then denied that he had ever asked anyone to change their religion. In an Instagram post, he said, “I never asked anyone to change their religion. Not once,” and accused the other side of using religion as a weapon. He also took aim at Paras Chhabra in his social media posts.

Himanshi later responded to Asim and said that she had evidence to support her side of the story. She claimed that she had CCTV footage and recordings and said she would no longer remain silent. She also alleged that she had faced violence during the relationship.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

FedEx to build integrated air cargo hub at Delhi airport with $150 million investment

FedEx to build integrated air cargo hub at Delhi airport with $150 million investment

Indian IT firms emerge as key partners for global AI labs: Report

Indian IT firms emerge as key partners for global AI labs: Report

Shriya Saran meets Rajinikanth years after Sivaji: The Boss, shares selfie with ‘legend’

Shriya Saran meets Rajinikanth years after Sivaji: The Boss, shares selfie with ‘legend’

Treesa-Gayatri get rankings boost after historic bronze at BWF Worlds

Treesa-Gayatri get rankings boost after historic bronze at BWF Worlds

Emraan Hashmi unveils the high-octane action world of ‘Gunmaaster G9’ in first glimpse

Emraan Hashmi unveils the high-octane action world of ‘Gunmaaster G9’ in first glimpse

2nd Test: Prasidh strikes twice as SL reach 130/4 at Lunch in Colombo

2nd Test: Prasidh strikes twice as SL reach 130/4 at Lunch in Colombo

Dhing Patkai home to 165 butterfly species, including 37 endangered ones

Dehing Patkai home to 165 butterfly species, including 37 endangered ones: Sarma

'Should give up his anti-Hindu mindset': Swami Avimukteshwaranand slams Rahul over Manusmriti remarks

'Should give up his anti-Hindu mindset': Swami Avimukteshwaranand slams Rahul over Manusmriti remarks

Union ministers hail UPI's decade-long journey under PM Modi's leadership

Union ministers hail UPI's decade-long journey under PM Modi's leadership

TN Assembly adopts resolution, seeking TET exemption for teachers appointed before August 2010

TN Assembly adopts resolution, seeking TET exemption for teachers appointed before August 2010