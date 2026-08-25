Umar Riaz supports brother Asim Riaz amid Himannshi Khurrana’s conversion allegations, calls Paras Chhabra a ‘fat pig’

Mumbai, August 25 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Asim Riaz and his former girlfriend Himanshi Khurana over allegations related to religious conversion, Asim’s brother and actor Umar Riaz has come out in his support.

Taking to his social media account, Umar shared a post lashing out on Paras Chabra for using a sensitive topic for views and to defame someone and wrote, “SHAME ON YOU!”

The actor however refrained from using any names and avoided direct attack.

Umar shared the post on his social media account, with the caption, “Using RELIGION as a BAIT to DEFAME someone!”

He further appeared to take a dig at the podcast and its host Paras Chabra from where the controversy kickstarted, referring to the person as “Podcaster X” and adding a pig and a laughing emoticon.

The post comes amid the escalating public fallout between Asim and Himannshi, who met and began their relationship during Bigg Boss 13. The former couple parted ways in 2023, with religious differences cited as one of the reasons for their breakup.

The controversy resurfaced after Himannshi spoke about her past relationship with Asim during a podcast hosted by Paras Chhabra. She discussed the religious differences between them and said that the situation had reached a point where she felt she was expected to change aspects of her faith and religious practices.

Asim had then denied that he had ever asked anyone to change their religion. In an Instagram post, he said, “I never asked anyone to change their religion. Not once,” and accused the other side of using religion as a weapon. He also took aim at Paras Chhabra in his social media posts.

Himanshi later responded to Asim and said that she had evidence to support her side of the story. She claimed that she had CCTV footage and recordings and said she would no longer remain silent. She also alleged that she had faced violence during the relationship.

–IANS

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