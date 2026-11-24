Dubai, Nov 24 (IANS) Indian nationals were among several people killed in a road accident in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ras Al Khaimah, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said on Tuesday, adding that it has reached out to the bereaved families.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals. The Consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support," the Consulate posted on X.

Extending condolences to the families, the Consulate said further details of the accident were being ascertained and shared a 24/7 toll-free helpline number, 800-46342, for assistance.

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Further details are being ascertained," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE's Ministry of Interior said that as many as 11 people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah.

After receiving the information about the accident, emergency response teams rushed to the site of the accident, conducted rescue and emergency medical operations in coordination with ambulance crews, civil defence teams and relevant authorities, while securing the area and managing traffic, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior on X.

The ministry said that an investigation into the causes of the accident has been launched and the findings will be released after the investigation is completed.

The Ministry of Interior offered condolences to the families of the deceased. It urged people to verify information, obtain it from official sources and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information about the accident.

On November 12, 14 people were killed, and 30 others were injured in an accident that involved 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, according to a Ministry of Interior statement.

--IANS

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