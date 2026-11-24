New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of US-based cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is amazed by PM Modi’s grasp of technology and his clarity of vision on how he sees the optimistic side of it.

In a post on social media platform X, Arora said he “had the pleasure of having a conversation with the Honorable PM Narendra Modi”.

“I am consistently amazed by his grasp of technology and his clarity of vision on how he sees the optimistic side of it. The boundless possibilities of AI and how it is likely to benefit the masses. Be it education, healthcare or ensuring that friction can be removed for doing business in India,” the Indian-origin tech leader mentioned.

Arora further stated that PM Modi “was, of course, keen to understand how it can be diffused safely and securely and what dangers it poses in the hands of bad actors. Both Palo Alto Networks and I look forward to contributing positively to his vision”.

Arora, Chairman and chief executive of Palo Alto Networks since 2018, is a former senior vice president and chief business officer of Google, and a former president and chief operating officer of SoftBank Group.

During his tenure of eight years, he has led the company through a major transformation to become the global leader in AI and cybersecurity, and the security partner of choice for enterprise organizations and governments around the world.

His career also includes serving as chief marketing officer for the T-Mobile International Division of Deutsche Telekom AG, and chief executive officer and founder of T-Motion PLC, which merged with T-Mobile International in 2002, according to his company’s website.

Arora also serves on the board of Uber Technologies, Inc., and as a non-executive director of Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A., a public Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company.

He holds an MBA in business administration from Northeastern University, an MS in finance from Boston College, and a BTech in electrical engineering from the Institute of Technology at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

--IANS

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