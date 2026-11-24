New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday offered prayers on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Purab, describing his message of equality and service as timeless.

“Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of equality, compassion and selfless service remain as relevant today as they were centuries ago. His message reminds us that humanity transcends all divisions of caste, creed and religion, and that the true measure of faith lies in service to others,” said Gupta.

The Speaker visited the historic Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi and paid obeisance and sought blessings for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Delhi and the nation.

Reflecting on the enduring legacy of the founder of Sikhism, Gupta emphasised that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings challenged social discrimination and affirmed the dignity and equality of all individuals.

He highlighted the principles of ‘Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Vand Chhako’, which emphasise remembrance of the divine, honest livelihood and sharing with others.

These principles, he observed, continue to provide a moral foundation for a society rooted in compassion, mutual respect and collective responsibility.

During his visit, the Speaker also recalled the historical significance of Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, which commemorates the cremation of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s mortal remains following his martyrdom in 1675.

He observed that the ninth Sikh Guru’s supreme sacrifice in defence of freedom of conscience and religious belief remains an enduring chapter in India’s history. The legacy of the Sikh Gurus, he said, continues to inspire generations to uphold justice, human dignity and religious harmony.

Extending his greetings to the Sikh community and people across Delhi, Gupta said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s vision of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’, or the welfare of all, carries a universal message that transcends religious boundaries.

He urged citizens to honour the Guru’s teachings through acts of kindness, honest conduct and selfless service, emphasising that the most meaningful tribute to his legacy lies in building a society founded on equality, fraternity and respect for every individual.

--IANS

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