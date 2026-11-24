New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Former England captain Ben Stokes has registered for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, two years after opting out of the 2025 mega auction, with the allrounder listing himself in the highest base-price bracket of INR 2 crore.

According to the auction list accessed by Cricinfo, Stokes is among 30 players who have set their base price at INR 2 crore. The 2027 auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

Stokes was one of the prominent names to skip the 2025 mega auction, having chosen to extend his England career. A rule introduced ahead of that auction meant players who'd played in the IPL previously but chose not to register for the mega auction weren't allowed to feature in the next mini auction. The next mini auction was in 2027.

The 34-year-old, who called time on his career during the 2026 summer, hasn't appeared in a T20 for the last time during the 2024 edition of The Hundred, in which he damaged a hamstring. He was scheduled to appear for MI Cape Town in the first half of the 2025 SA20 but was sidelined with a further hamstring injury that he picked up during a series against New Zealand.

He has played for three different clubs in the IPL before, including Chennai Super Kings in 2023. He was the highest-paid overseas player in the 2017 auction and was purchased by Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 14.5 crore (approx. US$2.16 million at the time).

Another leg-spinner, CSK bought him for INR 16.25 crore in 2023. Unfortunately, a knee injury saw him play only two games that season.

In September, Stokes agreed to a Big Bash League contract with Adelaide Strikers, said to be worth AU$500,000 (US$360,000).

One Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar among 30 players in highest base-price category

India's Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar are the only two Indian players to feature among 30 cricketers who have put down their names at the maximum base price of INR 2 crore.

The overseas players in the bracket are – Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rahmanullah Gurbaz; Australia's David Warner and Jake Fraser-McGurk; New Zealand's Jhye Richardson, Mahli Beardman, Spencer Johnson, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult and William O'Rourke; and Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Sonny Baker and Tom Curran from England.

The list also includes Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee from South Africa, Bevon Jacobs, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer from the West Indies and Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka.

--IANS

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