Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) Three-time champions Gokulam Kerala FC played out a 1-1 draw against BBFS Garhwal United FC in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026/27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.

Priyadharshini (35') put Gokulam ahead before Lhingdeikim Kipgen (75') restored parity for Garhwal United.

Gokulam started on the front foot, with Kenyan defender Phoeby Okech Owiti rattling the upright with a spectacular long-range effort in the 10th minute. Garhwal gradually grew into the contest, with Elizabeth Danso finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute, only for her effort to be ruled out for a marginal offside.

Gokulam's sustained pressure paid off in the 35th minute when Priyadharshini headed home an excellent cross from Remi Thokchom following an intricate team move.

The three-time champions continued to dictate proceedings early in the second half. However, Garhwal began to find their rhythm, with Deepika Pal forcing an excellent save from Shreya Hooda in the 63rd minute.

Garhwal found the equaliser in the 75th minute when the in form Kipgen got ahead of her marker to neatly finish a delightful left-footed cross from Fragrancy Riwan. Four minutes later, Ribansi Jamu produced a crucial save to deny Gokulam the opportunity to regain their lead.

Garhwal looked the more threatening side in the closing stages, with Deepika coming close to finding the winner on two occasions. However, neither side could find the decisive goal.

The result saw Gokulam register their first point of the campaign, while Garhwal United took their tally to four points.

The IWL 2026/27 action continues on Thursday, November 26, with HOPS FC vs Sethu Madurai at the Kalyani Stadium.

--IANS

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