Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji called Southern beauty Sai Pallavi playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' a miscast.

On Tuesday, Tanishaa shared her review of the mythological drama. She took to her official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and lauded Ranbir Kapoor as Ram.

Tanishaa wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Watching #Ramayana late but finally! Here’s my take ! I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect! (sic)."

However, the 'Sarkar' actress pointed out that, for her, Sai Pallavi completely disconnects her from the ongoing visuals on the screen.

She added, "Also #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual ! And the visuals story acting are all fantastic!"

Tanishaa also called Yash 'superb' as Ravana.

"#yash As Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must watch !," concluded the post.

In the meantime, a complaint has been registered against the makers of ‘Ramayana' for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Satish Kocharekar, the spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has filed an official police complaint at Mulund (West) Police Station in Mumbai against the producer, Namit Malhotra, and the director, Nitesh Tiwari.

He claims that 'Ramayana' distorts the original Valmiki 'Ramayana' in the name of freedom of expression.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, along with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, 'Ramayana' reached the cinema halls on November 5.

--IANS

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