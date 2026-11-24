Geneva, Nov 24 (IANS) World Health Organisation (WHO) staff, officials of the Health Ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other colleagues, who had been sheltering at a hospital in Akwe in Ituri Province for over three days amid fierce conflict, have been safely evacuated, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"WHO staff, DRC Ministry of Health and other colleagues have been safely evacuated from the hospital in Akwe, Ituri Province, where they were sheltering amid fierce conflict for over three days. They have been brought to safety thanks to combined efforts across health, government and humanitarian partners under very challenging circumstances. My thanks to everyone involved in this operation," Tedros posted on X.

The WHO chief said the organisation has also temporarily moved its Ebola team out of Mongbwalu due to rising insecurity in the area.

"Because of the increased insecurity in Mongbwalu, we have also temporarily relocated Ebola team of WHO staff and partners until the situation calms. We iterate once again: health care, health workers, Ebola responders and humanitarians must be protected at all times!" he said.

On Sunday, Tedros said that WHO colleagues and response partners had been sheltering for their lives in a maternity ward of a hospital in Ituri for over 24 hours amid heavy fighting in the area.

"Heavy fighting has been ongoing since yesterday in the vicinity of a hospital in Ituri - in an area close to where the Ebola outbreak first emerged. As a result, colleagues and response partners have been sheltering for their lives in a maternity ward of the facility for over 24 hours," Tedros had posted on X.

The WHO chief had said the situation disrupted the work of the hospital and the wider Ebola response, putting patients, families and health workers at grave risk.

"Across Eastern DRC, frequency of attacks has increased since the end of October, seriously affecting the Ebola response," he had said.

–IANS

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