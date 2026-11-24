Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the younger generation of the country has much to learn from the courage and skills of ancient maritime traders, urging people to draw inspiration from the past to shape the present and build a brighter future.

The president, who graced the Bali Jatra Festival 2026 at Kataka in Odisha on Tuesday, said that this festival is a unique festival which celebrates the glorious history of Odisha. Speaking on the occasion, she stated, “The history of maritime trade has evolved into a tradition, and the tradition has become a festival. This reflects both the creativity and the historical perspective of the people of Odisha.”

Murmu said that the merchants from Odisha used to travel to distant lands to engage in trade and commerce. She added that through trade, they accomplished many significant things for the country. They discovered new maritime routes and strengthened international relations. They were also a medium of cultural exchange.

The President noted that the historic connection between Odisha and Bali could be transformed into modern commercial and cultural cooperation. She also expressed happiness that cultural troupes from Indonesia were participating in this year’s Bali Jatra and that the Odisha Festival is being celebrated in Bali over two days, featuring Odisha’s dance and music, handlooms, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine.

The President expressed confidence that such cultural exchanges will strengthen the historic ties between India and Indonesia.

Murmu said that while it was good to take pride in the glories of the past and celebrate festivals, people should draw inspiration from history to shape the present and build a brighter future.

“Building Viksit Bharat is our national goal. India’s stature on the international stage has grown. While there is unrest in many parts of the world and instability in the global economy, India’s economy continues to remain strong. This is a promising indicator of our journey toward becoming Viksit Bharat,” she outlined.

The President was happy to note that Odisha is emerging as an industrial hub and is attracting an increasing number of investors. Entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and the younger generation in Odisha are strengthening the state's economy through their skills and spirit of enterprise. Their growing contributions are an encouraging sign of progress towards realising the vision of Viksit Odisha.

--IANS

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