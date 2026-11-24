New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Senegal have been reinstated as the champions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to strip them of the title and award it to Morocco.

In a major development in the controversy surrounding the tournament final, CAS upheld the appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), confirming Senegal’s original 1-0 victory in the January final.

The ruling sets aside the decision of the CAF Appeal Board and restores the earlier verdict of the CAF Disciplinary Board. As a result, Senegal have officially retained the title they won on the field.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025),” CAS said in a statement.

“The decision rendered by the CAF Appeal Board is set aside, and the decision by the CAF Disciplinary Board is reinstated. Consequently, the result obtained at the end of the AFCON 2025 final is confirmed (1-0 for Senegal),” the statement added.

The controversy dates back to the final played in January, when Senegal defeated the hosts, Morocco, 1-0 after extra time. However, the match was overshadowed by a dramatic incident in regulation time when Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest against a penalty awarded to Morocco following a disallowed goal at the other end.

The protest resulted in a delay of around 15 minutes before Senegal’s players returned to continue the match. Morocco were subsequently handed an opportunity to take the penalty, but Brahim Diaz failed to convert from the spot.

The contest eventually went into extra time, where Pape Gueye scored in the 94th minute to give Senegal the decisive advantage and secure what appeared to be their AFCON triumph.

The matter took another turn in March when CAF’s Appeal Board overturned the original outcome and ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final because of their players’ decision to leave the field. Morocco were consequently awarded a 3-0 victory and declared champions.

Senegal challenged the decision before CAS, describing the ruling as unjust and seeking restoration of the result achieved during the final.

The latest verdict brings an end to the dispute over the tournament’s title, with CAS confirming Senegal as the rightful winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

--IANS

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