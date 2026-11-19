Gandhinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) Gujarat government is planning to develop two new airports and expand its international air connectivity, while exploring ways to position Ahmedabad as a major air cargo hub as the state seeks to strengthen its aviation infrastructure and tourism sector.

The plans were outlined at the fifth edition of IndiAirport Expo 2026, inaugurated by Gujarat Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary Dr Kuldeep Arya at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

The two-day exhibition, being held on November 19 and 20, is taking place in Gujarat for the first time after four previous editions in Delhi.

It has been organised with the support of the state government's Civil Aviation Department and Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL).

Arya said Gujarat's industrial base, logistics infrastructure and geographical location offered significant opportunities for aviation sector growth.

"Alongside the expansion of regional airports, work on international airport projects is progressing, with cargo services expected to commence shortly. Plans are also underway to develop two new airports in the state," he said.

He added that the state government and GUJSAIL are coordinating with stakeholders to strengthen aviation infrastructure and improve connectivity, which would also support pilgrimage tourism.

Given the response from industry representatives, he expressed the possibility of the expo returning to Gujarat next year.

The exhibition brought together national and international aviation companies, policymakers and industry representatives to discuss airport infrastructure, technology, investment and business partnerships.

Dr Dipesh Shah, Development Executive Director of GIFT City-IFSCA, said more than 40 aircraft lessors had registered at GIFT City since the relevant regulations came into effect in 2021.

More than 270 aircraft operated by airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet had been leased through the centre. Helicopters had also been leased to international markets, including Vietnam.

"GIFT City is positioned to support the financing, leasing and insurance requirements of Indian airlines, which have ordered more than 1,500 aircraft for delivery over the next decade," he said.

International connectivity was another key focus of the summit.

Hungary's Economic and Commercial Counsellor Levente Kardos said five Hungarian companies are participating through the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, representing sectors such as aircraft maintenance, air traffic control, safety technology and sensor systems.

He also expressed hope for direct flights between Budapest and Ahmedabad, Delhi or Mumbai to strengthen trade and tourism ties.

Senior Trade Commissioner Andrew Maharaj of Global Affairs highlighted Canada's aerospace industry, describing the country as the world's third-largest aerospace manufacturing hub.

He invited Canadian and Indian companies to explore partnerships in technology, research and supply chains.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motor Corporation executive general manager Masao Fujitani presented four airport technology projects, including autonomous passenger transport systems, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft being developed with SkyDrive, robotic baggage-handling and security platforms, and systems for their safe movement within airports.

Samir Shah, president of the Air Cargo Agents Association of India, said much of Gujarat's air cargo is currently routed through Mumbai.

"Ahmedabad could emerge as an alternative cargo hub with international airline connectivity and better coordination between the government and industry. Dholera also had the potential to develop into a modern cargo hub," he said.

- IANS

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