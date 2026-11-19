Gandhinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) More than 58.38 lakh tribal students received pre-matric scholarships worth Rs 438.27 crore in Gujarat over the past five years, while 32,226 tribal girl students were provided post-matric assistance amounting to Rs 420.28 crore, state government officials said on Thursday.

The data covers the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 and highlights the scale of scholarship support extended to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for school education and higher studies.

The government has also increased the annual family income eligibility limit for post-matric scholarships from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 6 lakh to extend the benefits to more tribal students pursuing higher education.

Under the state government's pre-matric scholarship scheme, all ST students studying in Classes 1 to 10 are eligible for financial assistance, irrespective of their family's annual income.

Students in Classes 1 to 5 received Rs 750, while boys in Classes 6 to 8 received Rs 750 and girls in the same classes received Rs 1,000. Students in Classes 9 and 10 are provided Rs 1,000.

According to the official figures, the students belonging to the most backward tribal groups received higher assistance, with Rs 1,000 for Classes 1 to 8 and Rs 1,500 for Classes 9 and 10. Between 2021-22 and 2025-26, the state government spent Rs 438.27 crore on assistance to more than 58.38 lakh students under this scheme.

Separately, under the Centre's pre-matric scholarship scheme, tribal students in Classes 9 and 10 received annual assistance of Rs 3,000 if they are day scholars and Rs 6,250 if they stay in hostels.

The annual family income must be below Rs 2.50 lakh, although orphaned students are exempt from this condition. More than 5.37 lakh students received benefits under the scheme in Gujarat during the five-year period, involving an expenditure of Rs 184.19 crore.

For higher education, the state government runs a special post-matric scholarship scheme for tribal girls. A total of 32,226 students received assistance worth Rs 420.28 crore between 2021-22 and 2025-26.

Under the scheme, eligible students pursuing courses after Class 10 are entitled to receive a stipend and reimbursement of non-refundable fees, with the amount determined by their course and whether they are day scholars or hostellers.

There is no family income ceiling for tribal girls under the state's special scheme. Under the Centre's post-matric scholarship scheme, students from Scheduled Tribe communities are eligible if their annual family income is below Rs 2.50 lakh, with orphaned students exempt from the income requirement.

More than 11.39 lakh students received assistance under the scheme in Gujarat over the past five years, with expenditure amounting to Rs 2,830.77 crore.

The state government has raised the annual family income ceiling to Rs six lakh to cover eligible tribal students whose families earn above the Centre's prescribed limit of Rs 2.50 lakh.

The state extends post-matric scholarship benefits to eligible students in this income bracket, while tribal girl students can access the separate state scheme without any income restriction.

Applications for the state government's scholarship schemes are processed through the 'Digital Gujarat' portal. Following verification and approval, the assistance is transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

"Its scholarship initiatives are part of efforts to expand educational opportunities in the tribal belt stretching from Ambaji to Umargam, alongside investments in infrastructure, welfare and economic activities," officials added.

- IANS

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