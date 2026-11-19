Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) A total of 1,152 police personnel from 38 teams representing 10 Central Police Organisations, 24 states and four Union Territories are competing in the Third All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27, which began in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The six-day tournament, being held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura area from November 19 to 24, features competitions in badminton and table tennis.

The participating contingent includes 890 male and 272 female players, with 463 gazetted officers and 699 non-gazetted officers taking part.

The tournament was inaugurated by Gujarat State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik, who said such sporting events help strengthen teamwork, unity and morale among police forces while providing personnel with an opportunity to come together beyond their professional responsibilities.

Welcoming the participating teams, Malik said hosting the national-level event was a matter of pride for the police fraternity.

"Continuing the tradition established by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh Police, the participation of teams from across the country reflected the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

He also highlighted the participation of 251 women players, describing it as a "reflection of their sporting abilities" alongside their responsibilities in maintaining law and order.

Emphasising the importance of sports in police service, Malik said physical activities are essential for personnel dealing with demanding and stressful duties, as they helped maintain physical fitness and mental resilience.

"Sports also developed patience, team spirit and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure, enabling personnel to discharge their responsibilities with greater confidence," he added.

He said the objective of tournament was not limited to winning medals but also to promote friendship, unity and coordination among police forces from different states and organisations.

Urging the players to compete with enthusiasm while upholding discipline, he asked them to respect the decisions of umpires and maintain the spirit of sportsmanship.

"No one loses on the sporting field; one either wins or learns something new," he said.

Additional Director General of Police (Armed Units) Piyush Patel welcomed the players, team managers, coaches, technical officials and dignitaries on behalf of Gujarat Police and outlined the arrangements for the tournament.

"38 teams are participating in the event, with personnel competing in the two disciplines to showcase their sporting skills," he added.

The national-level sporting event began with a flag-hoisting ceremony and an oath administered to participating players to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship. A cultural programme was also organised.

Besides Gujarat, participating state teams include those from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Odisha, along with teams from various Union Territories. Central police organisations and forces, including the Intelligence Bureau, Central Reserve Police Force, National Disaster Response Force, Central Industrial Security Force and Border Security Force, are also taking part in the championship.

- IANS

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