Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has said that it’s not just the responsibility of the government or the authorities to maintain cleanliness but the onus is on the common man as well.

The actress recently took part in the cleanliness drive at Munak Canal after Chhath Pooja celebrations. The Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the cleanliness campaign at the Munak Canal. She was accompanied by actors Jackie Shroff, Esha Gupta, singer Stebin Ben and others for the drive.

Esha Gupta spoke with the media on the sidelines of the drive, and said that every individual has to come forward, and do their bit to keep the surroundings clean.

She told the media stationed at the venue, “I want every individual, every child, every youth, and people of all ages to think before throwing litter that this is our earth, our country, and our future, and to keep that same thought in mind while picking it up. As ma'am (Rekha Gupta) also said, this is not the responsibility of any single government or person, we are lucky and blessed to have ministers like her representing our country, but it is the collective responsibility of all of us toward our nation and our world”.

The Delhi CM too echoed the actress’ statement, and said that keeping Delhi and the Yamuna river clean is a collective civic responsibility rather than solely a government duty. Actor Jackie Shroff, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Kaali Kheti’, also urged youth and citizens to avoid littering and translate environmental awareness into daily action.

The cleanliness drive was organised after concerns were raised over the toxic waste in the Yamuna river. The Munak canal is a 102-kilometer cemented aqueduct branching off the Western Yamuna Canal system.

--IANS

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