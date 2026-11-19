Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Kabir Bedi recently revisited memories from the sets of the James Bond film “Octopussy.”

He shared a throwback picture and hinted at a possible reunion between his character Gobinda and the iconic secret agent. Taking to Instagram, Bedi shared an image from his archives and reflected on his association with the popular spy franchise. He also made a playful reference to the possibility of Gobinda crossing paths with James Bond once again.

Sharing his throwback image, the ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ actor wrote, “There’s a new Bond - maybe it’s time for Gobinda to run into James @007 again - he has a long memory. Sharing an image from my archives from the sets of ‘Octopussy.” He also used hashtags, #jamesbond #Bond #007 #gobinda.”

Bedi played the character of Gobinda, the formidable henchman of the antagonist Kamal Khan, in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy. Directed by John Glen, the film starred Roger Moore as the British secret agent.

The film also featured Maud Adams, Louis Jourdan, and Kristina Wayborn in pivotal roles. “Octopussy” remains one of the memorable international projects in Bedi’s acting career.

On a related note, “Octopussy” is a 1983 spy thriller and the 13th instalment in the James Bond film franchise produced by Eon Productions. The film marked Roger Moore’s sixth appearance as British secret agent James Bond and was directed by John Glen.

The title was inspired by a short story from Ian Fleming’s 1966 collection “Octopussy” and “The Living Daylights.” While the film draws some elements from Fleming’s story, its main storyline is largely original. It also features a sequence adapted from another Fleming story, The Property of a Lady.

“Octopussy” was the first James Bond film to be distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer following its acquisition of United Artists. Kabir Bedi played Gobinda, the tall and silent Sikh henchman who was fiercely loyal to Kamal Khan in the 1983 James Bond film “Octopussy.”

--IANS

ps/