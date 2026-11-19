Doha, Nov 19 (IANS) India 'A' captain Tilak Varma believes the upcoming Rising Stars Men’s Asia Cup could open doors to the senior side for several players in his squad. With the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup less than a year away, Tilak added that the tournament had come at an important time.

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, who are mostly known for their T20 heroics, are in the squad. Harshit Rana, who has been out of action due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, will be staging a return to action in the competition.

Other prominent names in the India A squad are Prince Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian. “If you see, Harshit is coming back from injury, and Prince also is coming back from injury. Then Vaibhav and Abhishek, who have done really well in T20 cricket and are coming back into the one-day setup, it’s really important for them to build on what they have done in T20 cricket.

“So I feel that’s why they have got an opportunity here. If they do well here, hopefully, they will get a chance there as well. So this stage will be very crucial. In the next 10 months, we have the World Cup. So I feel it is important for every individual and at the same time, it’s very important to win the tournament,” Tilak said in a video posted on bcci.tv. on Thursday.

Tilak’s own rise began with his first IPL season for Mumbai Indians in 2022, and from his experience, he explained how a breakthrough performance in the tournament can boost a player’s confidence. “I myself have been in this situation in 2022 when I played my first year in the IPL. So it went really well, and from that time onwards, till now, I have been playing.

“I have played here and done well. This is a big stepping stone in terms of playing international cricket. There are senior players who are playing in opposite teams and in our team as well, including myself, who have played senior cricket and are coming back here. So the standards are really high here.

“If you do well here, then you will be high in confidence and that you are deserving to play at that level. So it’s really important that you perform here and win games for the team. If you have done well while going here, then everyone knows that you have won the games in that senior level category.”

The left-handed batter, who serves as India’s vice-captain in T20Is, stated that several players in the competition already had senior international experience, and his message to his team was to enjoy the occasion rather than feel weighed down by it.

“There are more than 5 or 7 players who have played in the senior side. If in these conditions and stages you do well after coming here, then why not? You will be high on confidence. This tournament is very crucial for each and every player at the same point.

“I just say to my players that don’t take any pressure, just enjoy and whatever you feel, whatever hard work you have done, you deserve this. So this is a stage where you should not take any pressure because you are already representing India.

“It’s just a matter of a few performances to go there at the senior level. So I just say that if you enjoy it, then your natural skill comes out and you do well. So that’s where you can go into the senior team as well,” he concluded.

--IANS

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