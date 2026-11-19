Tokyo, Nov 19 (IANS) Shared democratic values, maritime interests and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific underpins India-Japan partnership, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar told a leading Japanese daily on Thursday while highlighting the strategic convergence between both countries.

In an interview with Japanese daily 'The Yomiuri Shimbun', EAM Jaishankar underscored the role played by growing defence ties in further strengthening bilateral cooperation and also asserted that India-Japan cooperation through the Quad grouping contributes to regional peace and stability. He also stated that a stronger India is very much in Japan’s interest and will be key to a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world.

“Strategically, this relationship is underpinned by shared interests and convergences. We are democratic countries, maritime powers and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Our cooperation in the Quad adds to regional peace and stability. Our defence cooperation is growing. Our forces know each other well through the many exercises and shared activities we have been doing between all three services. We are also building on these with defence equipment and technology cooperation,” the External Affairs Minister told Yomiuri Shimbun in an interview.

He also spotlighted the historical foundations of India-Japan relations, noting that longstanding civilisational links and consistently friendly ties have led to the steady deepening and diversification of the partnership over the years.

“Over the years, the India-Japan relationship has deepened and diversified significantly. Our countries, of course, go back a long way – we have longstanding civilisational ties. We have never had any clash of interests and have always maintained friendly ties throughout history. Next year, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic ties,” he noted.

Asked about Japan's role in helping maintain a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' as a Quad member, EAM Jaishankar said that Japan was an important partner in advancing the grouping's vision of a stable, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific through practical cooperation.

“The Quad is committed to stability, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, as reaffirmed by the Leaders Meeting in Manila. As four maritime democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, the Quad countries will advance a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific through practical cooperation. Japan, as an important member of the Quad, has a significant role to play in advancing this vision,” he mentioned.

EAM highlighted that the cooperation among Quad nations spans key areas such as maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, economic resilience, counter-terrorism, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

He also noted that initiatives including the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA), the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC), the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN), and the Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission in the Indo-Pacific are contributing to greater regional stability, connectivity and resilience.

“Each Quad partner brings distinct strengths and capabilities to the table. By leveraging these complementarities and translating our shared vision into tangible outcomes, we can collectively contribute to maintaining a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” EAM told The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Describing the two countries as like-minded partners, EAM Jaishankar said that a stronger India would serve Japan’s interests and will help in shaping a multipolar Asia and world.

“India sees Japan as a like-minded partner that is a market economy and democracy. Our convergences are getting deeper. A stronger India is very much in Japan’s interest and will be key to a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world. Today, it is not enough to just build national strength and ensure economic security. We have to actively shape the emerging global landscape. Because of shared values and strategic convergence, our two countries can each facilitate the advancement of the other,” he mentioned.

--IANS

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