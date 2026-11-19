Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Screenwriter Michael Schur of ‘Saturday Night Live’ can’t say no to Hollywood actress Amy Poehler. Michael Schur is gearing up for the release of his upcoming title ‘Dig’, which stars Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza. The series also reunites Amy Poehler with Michael Schur, the creative duo behind the much-loved sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’.

The series blends humour, mystery, and adventure, and takes audiences into a world where digging into the past could land everyone in serious trouble.

Talking about how the show came into being, Michael Schur said, “Now, I don’t have a lot of rules for living, but one of them is definitely that if Amy Poehler asks you to do a TV show, you say yes”.

The series is set at an archaeological excavation site in Greece, and follows four women at different crossroads in their lives. When an unexpected discovery threatens to rewrite history, what begins as a routine summer excavation quickly spirals into a web of secrets, deception, and an international conspiracy.

Michael Schur also recalled Amy Poehler’s early pitch for ‘Dig’, as he said, “It’s hard to dig a hole in the ground, and it’s also hard to dig back through your own life to figure out what you did and why you did it”.

At the centre of the chaos is Elise (played by Amy Poehler), a dedicated archaeologist determined to make her mark, despite being held back by her longtime boss, Neville (played by Hugh Laurie), who repeatedly postpones his retirement. Joining her are Dylan (played by Geraldine Viswanathan), Clare (played by Antonia Thomas), and Patty (played by Fina Strazza), as the four women navigate professional ambitions, complicated relationships, and a discovery that could change everything.

J.J. Philbin shares what excited her about creating ‘Dig’ with Amy Poehler, as she said, “The idea of working with Amy and creating a comedy from the ground up with them was too exciting to pass up”.

‘Dig’ is set to premiere November 24 on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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