Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Pavitra Punia mourned the loss of her furry friend, Maya. On Thursday, the 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant shared the unfortunate news of her four-legged friend's passing with netizens.

Remembering some fond memories with her pet, Pavitra added that her fur baby used to hate cars, but was extremely fond of auto rides.

She wrote on her photo-sharing app, "Lost my eldest daughter today “MAYA punia” (15 years purest soul)worlds most calmest dog ever. Always talking through her eyes , always warm welcomes. We called her “Badi bua” ghat ke beech mei baithkar sabko aise dekhti thi jaise yahi hain sarpanch ghar ki. Loved riding in autos as if cars were the most suffocating thing to her. She left her generations and us. (sic)"

Pavitra revealed that she took her last breath in her arms. Recalling her last moments, the actress further penned, "The house is empty today. She was right in my arms when she left her body , the same way when she was 45 days small puppy I was holding when I got her to our lives. This is the worst pain."

"Rest in peace maayudi (2012-2026) Maya Punia (red heart emoji) pavitra punniya," concluded the post.

Pavitra has also been someone who always speaks her mind, no matter what.

Meanwhile, recently she shared her views on the equation between 'Bigg Boss 20' contestants Scout and Love. She questioned their portrayal of their relationship as that of a brother and sister.

After Scout shaved his head following Love allegedly giving him the silent treatment, Pavitra dropped a video on her official handle saying, “I don't know how many of you know the relationship of brother and sister, but if I do something, my brother will definitely make me bald. Although I don't make videos on Bigg Boss, but it was necessary for my videos to come today because whatever is happening, that's bullshit. Bullshit.”

--IANS

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