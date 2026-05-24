Two brothers disappear after being detained by Pakistani forces

Quetta, May 24 (IANS) An incident of enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces has come to light from the Dasht-e-Ballangur area of ​​Kech district, Balochistan province of Pakistan, local media reported.

The missing person has been identified as Imdad, son of Beg Muhammad and a resident of Kiliro-Ballangor, the Balochistan Post reported on Sunday.

According to local sources, Imdad was detained at the Bilingur camp on Saturday and has been missing since then.

His family says they have not been provided with any information about him yet, the report noted.

Sources also said that Imdad's younger brother, Mehran, was also missing after being detained by Pakistani forces from Turbat about three months ago, but he has not been found yet.

Recently, in the same Kech district's Turbat region, an elderly farmer, Sheerdil, was killed by personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC), the human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said.

Citing local sources, the rights body said that on May 21, Sheerdil was struck during the firing and died on the spot.

"The situation in Balochistan continues to worsen, with killings and recovery of bodies being reported from different regions. Families are living through unbearable pain and loss, especially during days that should bring peace and togetherness, while ordinary people remain without protection or justice," the BYC noted.

In another brutal incident, the dead body of 21-year-old driver Muhsin was recovered from the Paroom region in the Panjgur district on May 19, nearly 66 days after he was forcibly disappeared.

According to the BYC, Muhsin was forcibly disappeared on March 16 from the Jeerak crossing point in Paroom.

It is alleged that personnel of FC forcibly disappeared him and later killed him during detention and dumped his body.

The BYC called on international human rights organisations and global bodies to urgently take notice of the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

It urged accountability for those responsible, while calling for justice, protection of civilians, and respect for the dignity of affected families.

--IANS

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