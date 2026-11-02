‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ from ‘King’ features fully ripped SRK romancing Deepika Padukone on the coast

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The 1st song ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘King’ was unveiled on Monday on the occasion of SRK’s 61st birthday.

The song is crooned by Arijit Singh, and features Ed Sheeran's distinct rap style. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s palpable chemistry, and a fully ripped, shirtless SRK as the bonus. The music video opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue, “Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de”.

While the soundscape of the song is quite novel with fresh elements used to create the texture, the visuals of the songs are eerily similar to ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’.

The peppy romantic dance track that brings Arijit Singh together with Ed Sheeran, creating a musical collaboration that bridges two worlds, with Madhubanti Bagchi adding her magical touch. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics furnished by Kumaar, choreography by Piyush-Shazia and an English rap penned by Ed Sheeran. The song blends romance and action, and showcases a range of creative talents.

‘King’ practically stars the entire industry including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, ‘King’s is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

The film marks SRK’s 2nd collaboration with director-producer Siddharth Anand after ‘Pathaan’, and is a slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills, and is set to be Siddharth Anand’s massiest film yet, taking his signature action storytelling to a whole new dimension.

‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ is available on the Zee Music Company & T-Series YouTube channels.

--IANS

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