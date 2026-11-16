Trump ‘very positive’ on long-term friendship between India and US: IBM CEO

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, said on Monday that President Donald Trump is very positive on the long-term friendship between India and the US, as well as confident in the Indian diaspora’s achievements.

Answering an IANS question here during a roundtable interaction, Krishna said Trump has always been bullish on India and its diaspora.

“He (Trump) is always very positive on the India-US relationship. He's very positive on the long-term friendship between the two countries. And look, in my presence and to me, he's always been very positive about the Indian diaspora that is there globally and in the United States,” Krishna told IANS.

Krisna, along with India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, renowned chef Vikas Khanna, entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, and US National Institutes of Health director, Jay Bhattacharya, joined the US President at the Diwali celebration in the Oval Office at the White House.

The US President also recently praised IBM CEO for the company’s advances in semiconductor manufacturing.

Trump has said that highly skilled Indian professionals are always welcome in the United States.

“Highly skilled Indians will get more opportunities. India has very talented people,” he said on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, in June this year.

Meanwhile, India has secured an assurance from the United States that Indian goods will enjoy preferential market access in the American market compared to competing countries under the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Goyal said the understanding was already reached at the leadership level when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump agreed on a broad framework for strengthening bilateral trade ties. “This was already agreed between the leaders -- President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they announced that we have both come to a broad framework agreement a few months ago, and it has been acknowledged that India will get preferential trade access in the US with lower duties than our competitor countries,” Goyal noted.

India and the US had finalised the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement in February, with both sides aiming to deepen economic engagement and expand market access. The two sides are currently working towards concluding the first tranche of the pact by the end of the current financial year.

--IANS

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