Kunal Kapoor raises concerns over traditional education system, says children must be prepared for an AI-driven world

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor has raised concerns over the traditional education system, saying that children must be prepared for a future shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) rather than being taught through conventional methods of learning and memorization.

Sharing his views, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress said the current education system was preparing an entire generation for a world that might no longer exist by the time they entered the workforce. Kunal compared the situation to teaching children how to repair horse carriages in an era dominated by automobiles.

“It's scary that our education system is preparing an entire generation for a world that won't exist. Our kids are spending over a decade learning to fix horse carriages, in a world of automobiles. They'll step out into a world where the carriage doesn't exist anymore, and they don't know enough about the car,” he said.

The actor also criticized the education system's continued focus on rote learning and memorisation, saying that these are skills in which AI can easily surpass humans.

“And we're still teaching them to memorise, to rote learn, which is the one race they can never win against AI. Memory. We need classrooms that teach kids to build, to question, to be curious, and to fail,” he added.

Kunal further stressed that the education system needed to encourage curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity among students. He said children should be given the freedom to ask questions rather than being discouraged for being inquisitive.

“Because the kid who gets told to sit down for asking 'why' is the one this future needs most," he said.

Kunal Kapoor has been quite vocal on social media lately.

Last month, he made headlines for taking a dig at billionaire Elon Musk amid a row involving India and calling out what he described as the ‘colonial mindset’ of Western tech billionaires.

“Watching Elon Musk this week has been a fascinating character study in the saviour complex of Western tech billionaires. They arrive in your country selling you the future. Welcome them, and you’re a country that wants progress. Make them wait, and suddenly your people are victims who need rescuing from their own institutions by the chosen one,” he wrote.

On the professional front, Kunal Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Lambodhara 2.0’, directed by Simple Suni. The bilingual social thriller is set to release in theatres in both Kannada and Hindi on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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