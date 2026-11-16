November 16, 2026 2:36 PM हिंदी

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley congratulates Jay Shah on reappointment as ICC Chairman

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley congratulates Jay Shah on reappointment as ICC Chairman

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley on Monday congratulated Jay Shah on his re-appointment as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah, 38, was reappointed unopposed to the top role, and the ICC board directors cleared it at their recent quarterly meeting in Bali, Indonesia, which wrapped up over the weekend. Members pointed to the need for stability and continuity at the top as the reason for backing him.

Taking to ‘X’, Jaitley wrote, “Congratulations to Mr. Jay Shah on being reappointed as ICC Chairman for a second term. This is a significant moment for cricket as it prepares to embrace new opportunities, including its return to the Olympic Games at LA28.

“His leadership will be important in driving the sport’s global growth, strengthening its ecosystem and taking it to newer audiences. Wishing him continued success in this important responsibility.”

Shah’s first three-year term runs until December 2027. The new term begins there and runs until December 2030. Under the ICC Constitution, a chairman may serve no more than two three-year terms.

Shah was first elected to the top role in August 2024, becoming the youngest person to serve as ICC Chairman. Before that, Shah headed the influential Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee in the ICC.

The coming years are packed for ICC, as they will stage an ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027, and help organise cricket’s return to the Olympics at the 2028 edition in Los Angeles, USA.

Shah’s elevation to the ICC chair followed a long administrative journey in Indian cricket. Having served as BCCI secretary from October 2019 to 2024, and previously as joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Shah has quickly become a central figure on the ICC’s decision-making panel, particularly on revenue and commercial matters.

--IANS

nr/vi

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