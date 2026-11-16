Arjun Rampal commences the shoot for 'Billionaire' in London

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal embarked on a new cinematic journey as he commenced the shoot for his forthcoming drama, 'Billionaire'.

Arjun started filming his next in London on Monday and, expressing his excitement, the 'Dhurandhar' actor uploaded a video from the car as he was heading to the shoot.

In the video, Arjun revealed that he woke up at 5 am in the morning and then hit the gym, after which he headed for the shoot.

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor said in the clip, "Hey guys, good morning. Greetings from London. First day of shoot today, day one of 'Billionaire'. Very, very special show and something I'm really, really excited about. Woke up at 5 am, went to the gym, and now heading to shoot. We're in cold London."

"So, wish me luck and have a great day. Good morning, good evening, whichever part of the world you're in. Lots of love," he further added.

Talking about 'Billionaire', the forthcoming web show is being made under the direction of Hansal Mehta and Robby Grewal, with Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara on board as the writers for the drama.

Believed to be loosely inspired by the life of Vijay Mallya, 'Billionaire' is likely to share the journey of Viraj Shenoy, a powerful businessman, from being a liquor tycoon to an aviation magnate. The series is expected to explores the theme such as ambition, power, wealth. It will also reflect on the personal cost one has to pay in order to build a business empire.

After making his debut with 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' in 2001, Arjun went on to be a part of many prominent projects such as 'Aankhen (2002)', 'Don (2006)', 'Om Shanti Om (2007)', 'Rock On!! (2008)', 'Raajneeti (2010)', 'Housefull (2010)', 'Ra.One (2011)', 'D-Day (2013)', 'Daddy (2017)', 'Bhagavanth Kesari (2023)', and 'Rana Naidu'.

--IANS

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