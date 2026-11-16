Anthony Mackie dismisses ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ spoiler rumours

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Anthony Mackie has addressed speculation that he accidentally let slip a major ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ spoiler involving Paul Bettany.

During his appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Mackie clarified that he had only dropped by to meet his friend Bettany, who was shooting ‘Vision Quest’ next door to the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ set, and never said that he was part of the upcoming Marvel film.

Jimmy told Mackie: “You're also going to be back as Captain America in Avengers Doomsday. It's a good time to be you. Now, usually, it's Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo that get in trouble with Marvel spoilers, but this week, my friend, these headlines are real.”

“Did Anthony Mackie just let a Doomsday spoiler slip? CinemaBlend. Wait, did Anthony Mackie just spoil a surprise Avengers Doomsday character? Paul Bettany might return his vision as Anthony Mackie lets a big spoiler slip.”

The actor said: “No, the funny thing was, I said this. So, Paul Bettany's my man. That's my homie, right? We hang out all the time. He was shooting Vision Quest next door to where we were shooting Avengers. So, me being me, you know, I steal a golf cart, and I pull up. Like, if I know y'all, I am a pull-upper.”

Mackie added: If I hear you there, I'm pulling up. Bruce is in New Orleans, I pulled up. Yeah. Like, I need to go backstage and see my man. You're not on the list. Ain't no list. Let me in. Let me in. Go find him. Go find him. I'm gonna leave here with something.

“Tom Holland was next door shooting Spider-Man. He was next door! Okay, yeah, yeah, yeah, yes, yes, yes. That cleared everything up. He wasn't in the movie. I guess.”

--IANS

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