November 16, 2026 2:36 PM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra calls Sania Mirza ‘real’ and ‘normal’ in heartwarming birthday post

Parineeti Chopra calls Sania Mirza ‘real’ and ‘normal’ in heartwarming birthday post

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her close friend and former tennis star Sania Mirza.

She revealed what makes her so special to her. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress shared a sweet note for Sania, saying she loves her for being real and normal, which she described as her two favourite qualities in a person.

“Why why why do I love you so much? Because you’re real. Because you’re normal. And those are two fav qualities in a human. Happpy happpy bday my Aggu. I wuv you,” she wrote.

Parineeti shared a series of pictures and a video capturing some happy moments spent with Sania. The photographs speak volumes about the close bond the two share and offer a glimpse into their fun-filled friendship.

In the first picture, the two are seen smiling as they pose together with a birthday cake, sharing a cheerful moment. The next set of pictures features Parineeti and Sania posing for group photographs with their friends, reflecting the warmth and camaraderie of their get-togethers. A video in the series captures the two enjoying themselves together, while the final photograph shows Parineeti affectionately wrapping her arms around Sania's neck as they pose for the camera.

Parineeti also tagged Sania in the post, giving a glimpse into their warm friendship.

Notably, Parineeti and Sania have shared a close friendship for several years. The two often give a glimpse of their bond through social media posts and playful exchanges. Their friendship reportedly began after Sania named Parineeti, along with Deepika Padukone, as one of the actresses she would like to see portray her in a biopic. Sania had jokingly remarked that Parineeti was “relatively free” to take up the role, a comment that eventually led to the two connecting and developing a strong friendship.

Sania Mirza was also among the close friends who attended Parineeti Chopra's grand wedding with politician Raghav Chadha in Udaipur in September 2023. She joined the pre-wedding festivities and wedding celebrations.

The two have also spoke fondly of each other on several occasions, expressing their admiration and affection publicly.

--IANS

ps/

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Parineeti Chopra calls Sania Mirza ‘real’ and ‘normal’ in heartwarming birthday post

Parineeti Chopra calls Sania Mirza ‘real’ and ‘normal’ in heartwarming birthday post