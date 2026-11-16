'A little bit time at home with family': Renshaw to recharge before '100-day' Test odyssey

Adelaide, Nov 16 (IANS) Matt Renshaw will miss Queensland's next Sheffield Shield match as he recharges for a busy Test cricket schedule and spends some time at home before the start of the New Zealand Test series in December.

Australia have a hectic Test schedule, starting with the first of four Tests against New Zealand on December 9, as the Aussies will play 10 Test matches in 100 days, culminating in the 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG in March against England.

With the Gabba Test absent from the summer's Test schedule, Renshaw, whose home base is Brisbane, will have to be on the road for 100 days, as he has now become a vital member of the Australian Test side and a three-format player for them.

Although most of his teammates can visit home during the four Tests against New Zealand, Renshaw will not be able to travel home, as the Brisbane Test is absent from the summer Test schedule for the first time in 50 years.

This means he will miss Queensland's next Sheffield Shield match against NSW next week and will instead be with family, then prepare for the Test season.

"The fact Brisbane doesn't have a Test really hurts me; I don't have a week at home," Renshaw said, as quoted by cricket.com.au after his 63 against England in Adelaide following the team's defeat.

"Once the Test summer starts, it's sort of 100 days on the road in a row without going home. So, a little bit of time at home and with family while preparing as well as I can and still training a fair bit during that time (ahead of the first Test against NZ).

"I'm just going to try and prepare for Wednesday's ODI and then after that have a good couple of training sessions getting ready for the first Test," he added.

Renshaw made his ODI and T20I debuts in October 2025 and January 2026, respectively. He has become an all-format player and returned to the Test side during the Mackay Test against Bangladesh in August.

He was the leading run-scorer in the recent 1-2 Test series loss in South Africa, where he batted in different positions, from opening to playing in the middle order. "I'm not really fussed on where that is," Renshaw said about his batting position.

"Even the last Test, I found out the day before where I was batting. 'Ron' (Australia coach Andrew McDonald) feels that my preparation doesn't really change; I still batted the same at five as I did opening, the only change is not going out there straight away.

"It probably depends on the surface and the bowlers, but I'm pretty comfortable (to bat) wherever. Whatever I need to do for this team, I'm comfortable doing that," he added.

--IANS

vm/vi