Bangladesh: Dead for over 7 months, freedom fighter named in November sabotage case

Dhaka, Nov 16 (IANS) In a case that raises serious questions about police investigations in Bangladesh, a freedom fighter, Zahirul Haque Samchu Dhali, who had been dead for nearly seven and a half months, was named among 251 accused in a sabotage case this month, local media reported on Monday.

The 76-year-old freedom fighter, who was the acting president of Kutubpur Union Awami League, was listed as accused number 219 in a case filed over crude bomb explosions, truck vandalism and an expressway blockade near the Padma Bridge South Toll Plaza on November 9.

"He is a freedom fighter who fought for the country. Even after death, he was not spared from being accused in a case. This is deplorable," Bangladesh's leading newspaper The Daily Star quoted a lawyer, Shahidul Islam Sojib of the Shariatpur District Bar Association, as saying.

Samchu Dhali, a resident of Dhalikandi village in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district, died of natural causes on March 29, according to his death certificate.

His death was also confirmed by Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) HM Ibne Mizan after verifying official records.

His son, Nazmul Haque Dhali, said his father was accorded a state-honoured funeral.

Alleging that his father was named in the case solely because of his political affiliation, he demanded that the authorities remove Samchu Dhali's name from the list of accused.

According to case complainant Sub-Inspector Akram Hossain of Padma Bridge South Police Station, the names had been provided by the higher authorities and entered accordingly.

Officer-in-Charge Md Abdus Salam said that the case named 251 people and listed another 600-700 as unidentified accused under Bangladesh's Anti-Terrorism Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

He said that the allegation against Sanchi Dhali had yet to be probed, adding that the name of the deceased freedom fighter would be dropped if it was proven that he was wrongly implicated.

The case statement alleged that a crowd of 700-800 people gathered near the Naodoba toll plaza in Zajira around 1:30 a.m. on November 9, blocked the expressway, exploded crude bombs and damaged two trucks, bringing traffic between Dhaka and southwestern Bangladesh to a halt.

Amid a deteriorating law and order situation, Bangladesh witnessed a surge of violence in recent days, with crude bomb explosions, vehicle arson attacks and violent demonstrations erupting across several districts, leaving people dead and injured.

--IANS

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