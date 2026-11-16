Simpler visas, firmer checks: How India is rebuilding its visa system (IANS Special)

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Bureau of Immigration has cut visa categories, shortened forms and widened what visitors can do on a single visa. A new law gives security agencies sharper tools against misuse.

A foreign tourist planning a holiday in India may also want to see a doctor or meet a business partner. Until now, the business meeting alone would have needed a different visa. Under India's redesigned system, one Visitor visa will cover all three.

This is one of several changes to India's visa and immigration rules since 2025. Together, they aim to make entry easier for genuine travellers and harder for those who misuse the system.

A bureau with a long history

The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) was set up in 1971 to handle immigration work. It runs immigration at many check posts and, through Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs), serves foreigners living in India.

For decades, the Bureau worked under colonial-era laws from 1920, 1939 and 1946. A visa on arrival for tourists from five countries began in 2010. Online visas for 43 countries followed in 2014.

From 2018, foreigners could get registration, visa extensions and exit permits online without visiting an office. In 2024, automated e-gates for Indians and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders opened at Delhi airport. Immigration posts grew from 83 in 2014 to 117 by March 2026, while the average immigration check fell from four or five minutes to one or two.

In September 2025, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 came into force. It replaced the three colonial-era laws and a 2000 law on carriers with a single Act. It also gave the Bureau a basis in law for the first time.

What is changing

The Bureau of Immigration studied immigration practices around the world, including those of leading tourist destinations. It found that India's visa categories overlapped and that each visa allowed only a narrow set of activities. This often led visitors to break rules without meaning to. It also stopped them from doing harmless things during their stay.

The redesign came in two rounds. In October 2025, the main visa categories were cut from 22 to 13. In August 2026, they were cut again to nine: Business, Diplomatic, Work, Journalist, Medical, Official, Student, Visitor and Miscellaneous.

Sub-categories have come down from 63 to 23. Application forms now have around 70 per cent fewer fields, while core security and background checks remain. The new system is being rolled out. Visas under it are expected by the end of 2026.

What it means for the common traveller

The Tourist Visa becomes the Visitor Visa. Its short version, V-1, is valid for 30 days with multiple entries. It covers business meetings, medical consultations, short medical treatment, wellness retreats and short courses in Indian languages, music, art or craft.

Frequent visitors can take the V-2, valid for one, five or 10 years. It covers the same activities, plus mountaineering.

The Medical visa is now meant for admitted or intensive treatment, including AYUSH systems such as Ayurveda and Unani. It is valid for one year by default with multiple entries, which means fewer repeat applications during long treatment. Attendants get their own visas.

Students get a clearer route. One sub-category covers school and university study. Another covers research, internships and exchanges. Students admitted through the Study in India portal can get an e-visa for up to five years or the length of the course, whichever is shorter.

An online e-Arrival Card has replaced the paper landing card. The e-Visa is open to nationals of 172 countries. About 95 per cent of applications are processed within 72 hours.

Visitors who lose a passport can move a one-year or five-year e-Visa to the new one online. Someone who overstays can settle the case by paying a fixed fine, which avoids prosecution.

Families where one parent is Indian no longer have to report a child's birth to the registration officer if the child stays Indian. OCI cardholders can now carry a digital e-OCI card on their phone.

What it means for security agencies

The new law gives agencies clearer powers. Entry can be refused on grounds of national security, sovereignty, integrity, foreign relations or public health. Biometric data can now be taken from all foreigners, not just some visa holders.

Airlines and ships must share passenger and crew details before arrival. A carrier that brings someone without valid papers faces a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh and must remove the person at its own cost. The e-Arrival Card also gives officers details such as the purpose of visit and address in India before the traveller lands.

Hotels, colleges and hospitals must report foreign guests, students and patients online within 24 hours. Short-stay visitors who want to remain beyond 180 days must now register before that period ends. District police track illegal migrants and overstayers through the District Police Module, now in over 700 districts.

Penalties are higher. Entering without valid papers can bring up to five years in jail. Using forged documents can bring two to seven years. Overstaying or misusing a visa can bring up to three years.

The Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) network, which links 117 immigration posts with registration offices, has been extended till 2031 with Rs 1,800 crore. The Bureau says shorter forms and clearer categories will also help immigration officers and other agencies work more efficiently.

What it means for India

The government's stated aim is to boost legitimate travel, education, healthcare and economic engagement with India. The Bureau sees the changes as promoting India as a destination of choice for tourism, business, education and medical value tourism. In Parliament in March 2025, Home Minister Amit Shah said the new law would help tourism, jobs and the economy while keeping out those who threaten national security.

Industry gains directly. Foreign engineers and technicians hired by Indian companies now get a Production Investment visa online. Companies create sponsorship letters on the National Single Window System, with no line ministry recommendation needed.

Tourism gets new openings too. A group e-visa for cruise passengers has been announced. Popular desert sites in Rajasthan's border districts, such as Sam dunes and Kuldhara, remain open to foreign tourists under revised rules.

More is planned. Fast Track Immigration e-gates, now at 13 airports for Indians and OCI cardholders, are to reach 21 major airports and later open to foreign nationals. The Bureau's stated aim is a seamless experience for legitimate travellers, balanced against the country's security needs.

--IANS

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