Trump signs executive order to tighten defence supply chains

Washington, July 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at tightening US defence supply chains by restricting waivers for foreign-sourced critical materials, expanding supply chain scrutiny and pushing contractors to shift towards domestic and allied suppliers for military production.

The order is designed to strengthen America's military supply network by reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for critical materials and components used in advanced weapons systems.

The Secretary of War will sharply limit the circumstances under which waivers can be granted for acquiring covered materials from restricted countries under federal law, as per the order. In cases where waivers are approved, contractors will be required to submit mitigation plans detailing how they will move their supply chains to compliant domestic or allied sources.

The order also directs the Department of War to develop regulations requiring prime contractors and subcontractors to map critical defence supply chains from raw materials to finished military products. The White House said the move is intended to identify vulnerabilities, bottlenecks and potential foreign influence throughout the defence industrial base.

Announcing the measure during a White House briefing, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro said: "The US has the most lethal military on earth, but even the most advanced weapons system is only as strong as the supply chains behind it."

Navarro said the administration wanted to expose hidden vulnerabilities in lower-tier suppliers that often remain outside government visibility.

"We basically end the waiver racket exposed by mapping hidden supply chains, vet the lower tiers much more carefully, qualify trusted sources and hold contractors accountable when they hide the ball," he said.

The executive order encourages defence contractors to qualify new domestic sources of critical minerals, materials and components while removing regulatory barriers that delay their approval. Contractors relying on suppliers deemed unreliable will be required to qualify alternative sources as quickly as possible, consistent with legal and operational requirements.

Navarro described the initiative as a national security measure rather than an administrative exercise.

"This is not paperwork. It is battlefield preparation. If a missile system depends on a foreign controlled supplier, the Department of War needs to know before the shooting starts," he said.

Responding to questions about China, Navarro said Beijing had long studied American defence supply chains.

"We need to get about the business of addressing these vulnerabilities in a world where, as you know, China has been more and more bold about weaponising supply chains," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that the initiative extended beyond China.

"I love this question because this is not about China. This is about dependencies on the rest of the world," Navarro said, adding that the administration's objective was to build resilient domestic supply chains while working with allies where possible.

The White House said the latest order builds on a series of executive actions signed since January 2025 to modernise defence acquisitions, expand domestic critical mineral production, reform military procurement and negotiate agreements addressing imports of processed critical minerals viewed as affecting national security.

--IANS

lkj/rs