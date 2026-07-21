Raghav Juyal reveals why Salman Khan called him after watching ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ trailer

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal has opened up about receiving a special call from Salman Khan after the latter watched the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai.’

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Kill’ actor revealed that Salman appreciated the film’s fresh approach and the unique humor showcased in the trailer. Talking about Khan’s reaction, Raghav shared that the actor particularly liked a joke featured in the trailer, which referenced themes around someone’s brother and someone’s life.

“Salman sir also called me after watching the trailer. Because I made a meta joke about someone's brother and someone's life. So, he liked it a lot. He said, This is missing somewhere. Fresh and young people are not doing it. You have done it. It's a very good thing,” Raghav shared.

Interestingly, Raghav Juyal shares a close and affectionate relationship with Salman Khan, which developed during their collaboration on ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ The actor has often spoken about the respect and admiration he has for the ‘Dabangg’ actor.

Raghav appeared alongside Shehnaaz Gill in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ which hit theatres on April 21, 2023. The film marked an important association for Raghav, as he got the opportunity to work closely with Salman and build a bond that extended beyond their professional collaboration.

Meanwhile, talking about his latest release, ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,' the actor said, “I am excited about Ajay Singh’s character in Bhai Tera Star Hai because he considers himself a very big, talented actor. He thinks he will become a huge superstar, but in reality, he does terrible acting. While trying to prove himself through his bad performances, he keeps getting into trouble. There is chaos throughout the film, and he eventually finds himself in a situation where he has to return the money of a powerful don.

“Through this comedy, I wanted to bring back the kind of humor we saw in Govinda’s films—something for my parents and for boys and girls from small cities. A film where people can laugh freely, laugh wholeheartedly, and enjoy themselves without holding back.”

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, and others. ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 30, 2026.

--IANS

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