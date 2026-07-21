'Ramayan' fame Dipika Chikhlia shares throwback photo with L.K. Advani and PM Narendra Modi

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Dipika Chikhlia, best known for portraying Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series ‘Ramayan’, took a trip down memory lane by sharing a rare throwback picture featuring veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani aka LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to her social media account, the actress posted a black-and-white picture and wrote, "Old memories with Adnani ji and our beloved PM."

She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the post. The reference mentioned in the post by Dipika appears to be of L.K. Advani, with "Adnani" seemingly being a typographical error by the actress.

The vintage picture shows a young Dipika Chikhlia dressed in a traditional saree, seated alongside L.K. Advani as he seems to be talking. A young Narendra Modi, now the Prime Minister of India, sporting a beard, can sitting beside L.K. Advani.

The candid click appears to have been captured during a political or social gathering several decades ago.

Talking about Dipika Chikhlia, the actress rose to nationwide fame after essaying the role of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayan’, which first aired on Doordarshan between 1987 and 1988.

For the uninitiated, talking about Ramayan, the iconic TV show starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan Dara Singh as Hanuman and Dipika Chikhlia as Goddess Sita.

Ramayan was a superhit show in the 80s era.

Fans would watch the show devotedly, almost believing the actors to be real deities and would offer their prayers to the actors as if praying to Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita.

Talking about Dipika, the actress was last seen in 'Tera Mera Nata', in which she starred alongside Suraj. The film revolved around emotional relationships and has been promoted as a heartwarming, family-oriented drama.

–IANS

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