July 21, 2026 5:20 PM हिंदी

Afghanistan: 20 killed, over 80 injured in floods in Nuristan's Parun

Afghanistan: 20 killed, over 80 injured in floods in Nuristan's Parun (File image)

Kabul, July 21 (IANS) At least 20 people have been killed and over 80 others injured due to floods in Parun city of Afghanistan's Nuristan province, local media reported on Tuesday.

Highlighting a statement released by Taliban authorities, Afghanistan's Khaama Press news agency reported that more than 100 people still remain missing after floods in Parun and nearby areas.

In a statement, the Taliban-run National Disaster Management Authority said that heavy floods had impacted Parun and several other areas of Nuristan, causing significant casualties and damage.

The National Disaster Management Authority's head of information and publications and spokesperson, Hafiz Mohammad Yousuf Hamad, said specialised teams had been rushed to the impacted areas to analyse the situation, search for missing people and find the extent of the damage.

Residential homes, agricultural land and shops were damaged or destroyed due to floods, causing heavy financial losses. Hamad said the casualty figures could change as search and rescue operations continue in the flood-affected areas.

With over 100 people reported missing, the authorities fear that the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue to conduct search for survivors and those who may have been swept away by the floods, Khaama Press reported.

The floods were reported after heavy rainfall in parts of Nuristan, where mountainous area and limited road access could make it difficult to carry out rescue operations.

Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions, including landslides, droughts and floods.

In May, six people were killed and 11 others injured after strong winds and thunderstorms struck Afghanistan's provinces of Kandahar, Herat, Ghor and Takhar.

According to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), roads, wells, agricultural land, trees and hundreds of solar panels were destroyed due to strong winds and thunderstorms, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

ANDMA spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Hamad said, "Six people were killed and 11 others injured due to thunderstorms, lightning, storms and floods in Kandahar, Herat, Takhar and Ghor provinces. 20 houses were completely destroyed and 10 others were partially damaged."

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Entering competition with a winning mindset, says quarter-miler Vishal TK on his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow. Photo credit: IIS

Glasgow CWG: Entering competition with a winning mindset, says quarter-miler Vishal TK on his debut

Surbhi plays one of the female leads in Allari Naresh-starrer 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' (Photo Credit: Hasya Movies/X)

Surbhi plays one of the female leads in Allari Naresh-starrer 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'

India one of the most influential voices in shaping global agenda: North Macedonia President

India one of the most influential voices in shaping global agenda: North Macedonia President

Armaan Malik postpones release of new song ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, says ‘things don’t feel right now’

Armaan Malik postpones release of new song ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, says ‘things don’t feel right now’

India remains key equity bet for wealthy Gulf NRIs despite global diversification: Report

India remains key equity bet for wealthy Gulf NRIs: Report

Adani Total Gas Q1 revenue rises 27 pc to Rs 1,910 crore; PAT at Rs 133 crore

Adani Total Gas Q1 revenue rises 27 pc to Rs 1,910 crore; PAT at Rs 133 crore

India and North Macedonia agree to strengthen economic cooperation

India and North Macedonia agree to strengthen economic cooperation

'KSBKBT's Sumeet Sachdev says he almost choked on food, co-stars joked about recording to gain social media followers

'KSBKBT's Sumeet Sachdev says he almost choked on food, co-stars joked about recording to gain more followers

Karan Kundrra backs students, Asha Negi calls it a black day as she condemns use of force during protests

Karan Kundrra backs students, Asha Negi calls it a black day as she condemns use of force during protests

Balakrishna suffers muscle tear while shooting for stunt sequence in #NBK111; to undergo minor surgery (Photo Credit: Gopichand Malineni/X)

Balakrishna suffers muscle tear while shooting for stunt sequence in #NBK111; to undergo minor surgery