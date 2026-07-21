'Siraj bhaiya taught me how to handle pressure and set up batters’: Ashok Sharma

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) India pacer Ashok Sharma has credited senior fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for playing an important role in his development, saying the experienced seamer patiently answered his questions and helped him understand the finer aspects of fast bowling during their time together at Gujarat Titans.

Ashok, who earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, said he made full use of the opportunity to learn from Siraj whenever they trained or spent time together in the dressing room.

"I had a lot of talks with Siraj bhaiya as well. Whenever we were in the dressing room or bowling together in the nets, I would keep asking him questions throughout the day. I would ask him, 'Bhaiya, when you play a match, how much pressure do you feel? What do you think before bowling a delivery? If I have to bowl to someone, how should I set him up?' I would discuss all these things with him," he told JioStar.

According to Ashok, Siraj never hesitated to share his knowledge and even analysed his bowling during practice sessions.

"Siraj bhaiya would explain everything to me very well. He would stand with me and watch two or three of my deliveries. Then he would tell me, 'Do this, make this change, try this.' So I learned a lot from him. I have carried all those learnings with me. Whenever I get time to practice in Jaipur, I focus on those things and try to do them even better," he added.

Ashok was purchased by Gujarat Titans for Rs 90 lakh in the 2025 IPL auction. He finally made his IPL debut against Punjab, where he immediately grabbed attention by clocking 154.2 kmph, underlining his ability to generate genuine pace. The young fast bowler featured in six matches during IPL 2026 and picked up six wickets, with his best figures being 2 for 32, performances that strengthened his case for higher honours.

Ashok also recalled a valuable piece of advice from veteran India fast bowler Ishant Sharma during his early days with Gujarat Titans, saying the conversation changed the way he looked at his bowling.

"When I joined the Gujarat Titans camp for the first time, Ishant Sharma bhai was standing there. He asked me about my recent performance, how many wickets I had taken in Ranji Trophy and what my figures looked like. I told him, 'Bhaiya, I have 16 wickets in four matches.' He said, 'Everything looks good. You are bowling well. But if you work a little more on your length, especially the good length area, those 16 wickets in four matches can easily become 24. Just focus on hitting that consistent length," he said.

"That was a big moment for me. Ishant bhai has played Test cricket for India and has taken more than 300 wickets. He has bowled to the best batters in the world. If he gave me that advice, he must have said it after watching me closely. That advice stayed with me. It reminded me that small improvements in the right areas can make a big difference," he added.

--IANS

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