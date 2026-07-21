Shakira poses with BTS, Beyonce, Tom Cruise: Running into so many people I respect

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Queen of Latin music Shakira, who performed at the FIFA World Cup finale, ran into names such as Beyonce, BTS, Tom Cruise and many more.

Shakira shared a photo-dump featuring pictures of her posing with names such as Beyonce, BTS, Tom Cruise, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kevin Hart, David Beckham and Jay-Z.

“What a day yesterday! Running into so many people I appreciate and respect, and receiving so much love from all of you!! Also, ¡que viva Colombia en este día y siempre!,” she wrote as the caption.

Shakira made her recording debut with Sony Music Colombia at the age of 14. She rose to prominence with the albums Pies Descalzos and Dónde Están los Ladrones? Her first English release, Laundry Service in 2001.

Shakira is among the world's best-selling musicians with several number-one singles, including "Estoy Aquí", "Ciega, Sordomuda", "Whenever, Wherever / Suerte", "Underneath Your Clothes", "Objection (Tango)", "La Tortura", "Hips Don't Lie", "Beautiful Liar", "She Wolf", "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", "Loca", "Rabiosa", "Can't Remember to Forget You", "Dare (La La La)", "La Bicicleta", "Chantaje", "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53", "TQG", and "Dai Dai".

Substitute Ferran Torres turned out to be Spain’s hero as he scored the decisive goal in extra time as La Roja edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After a tense and fiercely contested 90 minutes ended goalless, Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. The forward latched onto Nico Williams’ headed knockdown before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal Spain’s second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since winning the title in South Africa in 2010.

The triumph capped a remarkable tournament for Spain, who went unbeaten throughout the competition and added a second World Cup crown to their historic 2010 success. Argentina, champions in Qatar four years ago, fell agonisingly short in their bid to retain football’s biggest prize.

--IANS

dc/