Akshay Oberoi drops the inspiration behind his dapper styling in ‘Toxic’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Toxic’, has spoken about the inspiration behind his retro look in the film.

The actor can be seen sporting a classic moustache and vintage hairstyle, resembling the iconic style and screen presence of 1970s cinema.

For Akshay, the transformation is a tribute to an era defined by legendary stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Danny Denzongpa, whose larger-than-life personalities continue to inspire generations.

Talking about his look in the film, the actor shared, "The retro moustache and classic hairstyle weren't just styling choices. They were inspired by the timeless style and charisma of the stars from the '70s. I've always admired the effortless screen presence of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Danny Denzongpa. There was something incredibly powerful and distinctive about that era, and I wanted to capture a bit of that spirit through my character”.

He further mentioned, “The moment I looked at myself in the mirror, I felt transported to another time. The look helped me step into the world of the film and brought an old-school charm to the character. Every detail, from the hairstyle to the moustache, was thoughtfully designed. It's rooted in nostalgia while still feeling relevant for today's audience. I hope people who love classic Hindi cinema enjoy this little tribute”.

‘Toxic’ also stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film was originally set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, and clash with the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’. However, its release was pushed to June 4. Later, the makers further pushed its release date as they reportedly wanted a larger global rollout and were working on international distribution partnerships.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026 in Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

--IANS

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