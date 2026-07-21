PoK: JAAC says voluntary strike continues, urges people to join protest on July 23

Islamabad, July 21 (IANS) The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) said on Tuesday that the voluntary shutdown and wheel jam strike continues in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while terming July 23 as a "day of utmost importance".

The JAAC urged people of PoK to participate in the protests with "full strength" to demand implementation of their demands and pray for those who were killed during the movement. The group slammed the authorities, describing the rulers as "killers" of the people who have been murdered in retaliation for demanding their rights.

"Despite 45 days of ongoing oppression and brutality, mass killings, and violations of basic human rights by the rulers, we salute the steadfastness of the Kashmiri people —The rulers are the killers of the people — Dozens of individuals have been murdered in retaliation for demanding their rights — But not a single fly will buzz in the ears of the rulers — And the reason is their lust for power — We will continue our peaceful struggle without any compromise on the blood of our martyrs — We make a full appeal to the people not to fall for the deceptions of these cunning, deceitful rulers," the JAAC posted on X.

Urging people of Muzaffarabad and Mirpur divisions to join the protest, the JAAC added on X: "The people of Muzaffarabad and Mirpur Divisions, protest with full force on July 23 — On July 23, an important announcement will be made regarding the tarnishing of the democratic process and the imposition of fraudsters, cunning individuals, and hypocrites on the people through sham elections at gunpoint."

In another post on X, JAAC said that an individual, identified as Jibran Mushtaq Faram Taraar, a resident of Rawalakot, who was undergoing treatment in Islamabad after being shot in the head by forces, has succumbed to his injuries.

Last week, even as the unrest in PoK claimed over 30 lives, JAAC suspended its planned long march until July 21, giving the Pakistani government what it described as "one final opportunity" to address its demands.

Following the expiry of the July 14 deadline, JAAC had mobilised thousands of supporters for a long march towards Muzaffarabad, with large participation from women and children. Caravans from across the region converged on Rawalakot and other protest sites.

However, following negotiations with Pakistani authorities, the march was suspended. The group warned that the long march toward Muzaffarabad will resume if no concrete action is taken, while ongoing sit-ins across PoK continue.

On July 17, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) raised serious concern about infringements on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in PoK amid escalating unrest in the occupied territory that has left dozens of people dead and injured.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jeremy Laurence, said that “the criminalisation of a civil society organisation and imposition of strict limitations on gatherings raise serious concerns about infringements on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. Detained JAAC leaders must have access to legal representation and their families. Their rights to due process and fair trial must be fully guaranteed.”

According to the statement, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has called for calm and urged prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that have occurred due to the unrest, both amongst protesters and members of security forces.

The spokesperson noted that dozens of civilians, including law enforcement personnel, have reportedly been killed since June as tensions mounted ahead of the July 27 election in PoK.

Expressing grave concerns over Pakistani authorities’ response to the protest, the UN human rights office said, “The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) - a movement behind the protests comprising traders, transporters, students, lawyers, activists and others – has been banned under anti-terrorism laws for allegedly threatening public order and security. Some of the group’s leaders have subsequently been arrested.”

--IANS

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