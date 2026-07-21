Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he immediately said yes to ‘Ohh My Dog’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi has opened up about his upcoming film ‘Ohh My Dog' and said that it is an important and meaningful story that beautifully explores the emotional connection between humans and dogs.

At the trailer launch event, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor shared that he immediately agreed to be part of the project when filmmaker Amit Rai approached him, as the film’s theme of unconditional love, trust, and loyalty deeply resonated with him. Pankaj, who previously collaborated with Amit on ‘Oh My God 2,' said the bond between humans and pets is a special relationship that deserves to be celebrated on screen.

He shared, “I thought it’s an important and necessary film. I had worked with Amit on Oh My God 2, and when I heard about Ohh My Dog, I just told Amit that I’ll do the film, whatever my role may be. The bond between humans and dogs is built on unconditional love, trust, and loyalty, and this film captures those emotions beautifully.”

Speaking about the film at the event, director Amit Rai said, “With Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that resonates with every family. The bond between a child and a dog is one of the purest forms of love, built on trust, innocence, and unwavering loyalty. Through this film, we hope to make audiences laugh, cry, and leave the theatre with a little more kindness in their hearts not just towards animals, but towards each other as well.”

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of ‘Ohh My Dog’ at an event held in Mumbai. The trailer highlights the extraordinary connection between humans and their four-legged companions.

Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, “Ohh My Dog” stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with over 250 dogs. The film revolves around the extraordinary bond between a young child and a dog, promising an emotional and wholesome cinematic experience for audiences of all ages. The movie is set to release in theatres on 31st July.

--IANS

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