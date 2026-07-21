India's foldable smartphone shipments to cross 3 million units by 2026: Report

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) India's foldable smartphone market is expected to cross 3 million cumulative shipments by the end of 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 80 per cent between 2019 and 2026, according to a report released on Tuesday.

According to Counterpoint Research, foldable smartphone shipments are projected to grow around 8 per cent year-on-year in 2026, outperforming the broader smartphone market despite rising device prices and weaker overall demand.

Increasing prices of key components such as DRAM and NAND flash memory continue to push smartphone prices higher, it added.

However, demand for foldable devices is expected to remain resilient as consumers in the premium segment continue to prioritise innovative form factors, productivity and enhanced user experience over upfront costs.

The report further noted that easier financing options and more attractive equated monthly instalment (EMI) schemes are making foldable smartphones increasingly accessible, supporting steady adoption even in a challenging pricing environment.

Commenting on the competitive landscape, Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said Samsung has maintained its leadership in India's foldable smartphone market by leveraging its first-mover advantage, continuous innovation and strong consumer trust.

He said Samsung is expected to account for nearly 89 per cent of foldable smartphone shipments in India in 2026, driven by its eighth-generation Galaxy Z series and a loyal customer base built around the foldable form factor.

Research Director Tarun Pathak said foldable smartphones are expected to play a larger role in India's premium smartphone market, although the category is likely to remain niche over the next few years due to high prices.

According to the report, the average selling price (ASP) of foldable smartphones is projected to remain around $1,800 in 2026 -- nearly five times the overall average selling price of smartphones in India.

Pathak said improvements in durability, thinner and lighter designs, longer battery life and an enhanced user experience will make foldable devices more practical for everyday use. At the same time, more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are entering the segment with a wider range of devices across different price points and form factors.

The report projects that book-type foldables will account for nearly two-thirds of foldable smartphone shipments in 2026, supported by their larger displays, broader use cases and productivity-focused features.

It added that while foldables will continue to represent a relatively small share of the overall smartphone market, they are well positioned to emerge as one of the key long-term growth drivers of India's premium smartphone segment.

--IANS

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