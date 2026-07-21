Trump offers tariff incentive for US aluminium

Washington, July 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation creating a new tariff incentive programme aimed at encouraging companies to build, expand or refurbish aluminium smelters in the United States, saying the move would strengthen the country's industrial base and address national security concerns tied to imports.

The proclamation directs the Secretary of Commerce to establish an investment incentive programme under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 for companies willing to expand domestic production of primary aluminium.

Under the programme, companies with approved onshoring plans will be allowed to import a corresponding quantity of primary aluminium at a reduced tariff rate equal to half of the otherwise applicable Section 232 tariff, according to a White House fact sheet.

The White House said the programme would seek commitments from companies to build new facilities, expand existing plants or refurbish outdated smelters in the United States. The Commerce Department will monitor compliance with those commitments and may revoke the tariff benefits, including retroactively, if companies fail to meet their obligations or are found to have misrepresented their plans.

Approved projects must include a commitment to begin construction by January 20, 2029, the proclamation said adding that the Secretary of Commerce will evaluate proposals based on factors including project timelines, expected production capacity and the reasonableness of projected costs before granting approval.

The administration said primary aluminium remains critical to the United States' defence industrial base because it is used to manufacture military systems, including armoured vehicles, naval vessels, spacecraft and missiles. It said advanced aluminium alloys required for such systems can only be produced using primary aluminium.

The White House said US demand for primary aluminium currently exceeds domestic smelting capacity, making increased domestic production a strategic priority. It said the latest action is intended to encourage companies to reshore primary aluminium production while maintaining tariffs on imports that the administration says threaten national security.

In the proclamation, Trump said he had concluded that "it is necessary and appropriate to establish an investment incentive program for companies investing in new U.S. production capacity for primary aluminum." He added that the changes would ensure "the tariff regime imposed on imports of aluminum continue to effectively address the national security threat."

The proclamation also authorises the Commerce Secretary to require periodic compliance reports, including external audits where necessary. If the government determines that a company has engaged in fraud or deliberately misled officials regarding its onshoring commitments, tariff benefits may be withdrawn retroactively and additional duties, fines or penalties may be imposed where permitted by law.

The White House said the initiative builds on Trump's broader use of Section 232 tariffs to support domestic manufacturing in industries considered critical to national and economic security, including steel, aluminium, copper, automobiles, trucks, timber, lumber and pharmaceuticals.

The latest action comes as the administration continues to use tariffs alongside investment incentives to encourage manufacturers to expand production in the United States.

--IANS

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