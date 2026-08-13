Travis Barker reveals one rule in marriage with Kourtney Kardashian

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Blink-182 star drummer Travis Barker revealed the one rule he and wife Kourtney Kardashian have in their marriage. He said the couple dont try not to ever fall asleep mad at each other.

The Blink-182 drummer, who tied the knot with the 47-year-old reality star in May 2022 after they started dating the previous year, has opened up about the secret to keeping their relationship in a health place.

“We try not to ever fall asleep mad at each other. (We) try to resolve, even if it’s just like, ‘Hey, I thought you were going to meet me for lunch, and you didn’t text me back right away, so I didn’t know if we were meeting for lunch.’

“Even if it’s just as simple as, like, ‘Oh babe, I take accountability. I’m sorry. I didn’t see your text right away.’ Just resolving anything so you don’t go to bed not feeling connected is really important,” He told people.com, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple have a blended family together, as Kourtney has kids Mason,Penelope, and Reign, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has son Landon and Daughter Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer, the directors of Travis' new documentary Louder Than Fear, have explained how Kourtney has changed the pop punk legend's life.

The new documentary explores Travis' life and music career, including the lasting trauma he experienced after a 2008 plane crash that left him with a fear of flying. The directors joined Travis on board the Queen Mary 2 early in the production process, as Travis - who is the drummer for the rock band Blink-182 - travelled by boat for a European tour.

Kourtney Kardashian first featured in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Its success led to the creation of spin-offs including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

After she and her family made the decision to end their show after 20 seasons in 2021, they began appearing in an all new reality television series titled The Kardashians on Hulu in 2022.

--IANS

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