FWICE urges FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to take action against malpractices of food safety in entertainment industry

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) The IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, who serves as the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has restored the faith of people in the food safety system. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now raised issues of food safety on the sets of films and series to the officer.

The body has urged him to take action against the malpractices related to food safety in the entertainment industry in order to ensure the safety of workers.

In a letter, the body addressed its concerns to the office, who has currently become everyone’s favourite across the state.

They wrote, “For several years, FWICE has been receiving numerous complaints from its affiliated unions and members regarding the pathetic, unhygienic and substandard quality of food being served by several film, television and digital content producers during shootings. The meals supplied at shooting locations are often stale, poorly cooked, nutritionally inadequate and prepared in unhygienic conditions. Such food poses a serious risk to the health and safety of our members, who are required to work continuously for long hours under physically demanding conditions. Despite repeatedly bringing these issues to the notice of the Labour Department and other concerned Government authorities, regrettably, no effective action has been taken. Consequently, scores of workers, technicians and artists continue to suffer and remain deprived of their basic right to safe, hygienic and wholesome food while at their workplace. Apart from the poor quality of food, another equally disturbing issue is the complete lack of proper infrastructure and facilities for consuming meals”.

The further mentioned that at several shooting locations, workers are compelled to have their lunch or dinner in open areas exposed to dust, heat, rain and unhygienic surroundings. In many instances, there are no designated dining areas, inadequate seating arrangements, lack of clean drinking water and poor sanitation facilities.

They went on, “Such conditions are wholly unacceptable and fall far below the standards expected at any organized workplace. In the above circumstances, we earnestly request your esteemed office to kindly conduct surprise inspections at shooting locations in Film City, Goregaon, and other film and television shooting locations across Mumbai and its surrounding areas. We further request that your officers inspect the kitchens, food preparation units, food storage facilities and catering arrangements to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations framed thereunder. Wherever food is found to be unsafe, adulterated or unfit for human consumption, appropriate samples may kindly be collected and strict action initiated against the defaulting producers, caterers or agencies responsible for supplying such food”.

The body has also requested the officer to inspect the infrastructure and facilities provided to workers for having their meals, including the availability of clean and hygienic dining spaces, adequate seating arrangements, safe drinking water and sanitation facilities, and to issue necessary directions to all production houses and catering agencies to ensure that proper standards of hygiene, food safety and dignity are maintained at every shooting location.

“The workers, technicians and artists of our industry are the backbone of the Media & Entertainment Industry. While they dedicate long hours and immense effort towards creating content enjoyed by millions across the country, it is deeply unfortunate that they are denied even the basic dignity of safe and hygienic food and decent facilities to consume their meals. We sincerely hope that your esteemed office will take immediate cognizance of this matter and initiate appropriate enforcement measures to protect the health, safety and welfare of scores of workers, technicians and artists employed in the Media & Entertainment Industry. FWICE assures your office of its full cooperation in facilitating inspections and providing any information or assistance that may be required. We look forward to your prompt intervention in the larger public interest”, they added.

--IANS

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